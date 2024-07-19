Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Air-Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air-conditioning equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $209.74 billion in 2023 to $220.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, the rising urbanization, the rise in demand for air conditioners, and the rising disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The air-conditioning equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $275.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising global temperatures, the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and government regulations and initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Air-Conditioning Equipment Market

Increasing urbanization and industrialization are projected to boost the demand for air-conditioning equipment during the forecast period. The surge in urban population and the growing number of industrial activities are expected to generate a high requirement for HVAC equipment including air-conditioning equipment. According to the publication by Our World In Data, people living in urban areas worldwide are projected to reach about 7 billion people by the end of 2050.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the air-conditioning equipment market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Haier Group, Carrier Global Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Fujitsu General Ltd., Electrolux AB, LEEL Electricals Ltd (Lloyd), Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition India Ltd.

Major air-conditioning equipment manufacturers are focusing on incorporating wind-free technology into air conditioners to strengthen and enhance their product offerings. Wind-Free technology is an innovative feature in air conditioning systems that aims to provide a more comfortable cooling experience while minimizing direct airflow and enabling market players to provide consumers with a quieter, more comfortable, and more energy-efficient cooling experience.

Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Other Product Types

2) By Components: Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air-conditioning equipment market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the global air-conditioning equipment market share. The regions covered in the air-conditioning equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Air-Conditioning Equipment Market Definition

Air-conditioning equipment refers to a device used to create and maintain fixed temperature, relative humidity, and air purity conditions in indoor spaces.

