NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 19, 2024.



OKX Launches Sui 'Learn and Earn' and Airdrop Campaigns Featuring a Total of 162,000 SUI Token Prize Pool

OKX has launched its Sui 'Learn and Earn' and Airdrop campaigns, which offer eligible users the opportunity to claim a share in a 62,000 and 100,000 SUI token prize pool respectively.



Starting from July 18, 2:00pm UTC and running until August 18, 2:00pm UTC, the Sui 'Learn and Earn' campaign will reward eligible customers who complete the following tasks via the OKX app with a share in the 62,000 SUI token prize pool:



Learn about SUI: Read 5 short introductions about SUI. Take a quiz: Answer 5 questions to test their Sui knowledge based on the introductions. Stake SUI: Make a minimum subscription of 10 SUI on On-chain Earn. Hold SUI for 7 days: Maintain a minimum net increment of 10 SUI for 7 consecutive days.

The Sui Airdrop campaign coincides during the same time period, allowing eligible users who stake at least 10 SUI to receive airdrop rewards from a 100,000 SUI token prize pool.

Sui (or Sui Network) is a Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in Web3. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed and low costs. It brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets and user-friendly Web3 experiences.

Further details on the campaign are available here.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX



OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.



OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer