Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food pathogen detection technology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.53 billion in 2023 to $5.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in global outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and globalization of food trade.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food pathogen detection technology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced food pathogen detection technologies for rapid testing and increasing stringency of food safety regulations.

Growth Driver Of The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

Rising concern for food safety is expected to propel the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market going forward. Food safety concerns refer to the conditions and practices that preserve the quality of food to prevent contamination and foodborne illnesses. Food pathogen detection technology provides rapid detection of foodborne pathogens, which is critical for ensuring the safety of food products.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food pathogen detection technology market include Biomérieux SA, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 3M Company, Qiagen N.V., Pall Corporation, Hygiena, LLC, Romer Labs.

Major companies operating in the food pathogen detection technology market are focused on introducing technological innovations to gain a competitive edge in the market. Technological innovation in food pathogen detection technology refers to the development and use of new technologies to improve the detection of foodborne pathogens.

Segments:

1) By Technology: Traditional Food Pathogen Detection Technology, Rapid Food Pathogen Detection Technology

2) By Type Of Product: Consumables, Equipment

3) By Food Type: Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global food pathogen detection technology market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food pathogen detection technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Definition

Food pathogen detection technology refers to a method where pathogens in agro-food are found by growing microorganisms on agar plates, followed by routine, precise serological and biochemical testing for identification. This technique is based on the capability of bacteria to grow and form colonies in agar media.

