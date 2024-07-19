Global Domestic Couriers Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Domestic Couriers Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The domestic couriers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $62.4 billion in 2023 to $69.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries, rise in e-commerce, rise in consumer spending.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The domestic couriers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $109.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to restaurant meals delivery services, rise in business activity, increasing e-commerce business, grocery delivery services, technological advances, covid pandemic and reduced logistics cost.

Growth Driver Of The Domestic Couriers Market

The increase in urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the domestic couriers market. Urbanization refers to the process of the increasing growth and expansion of cities, often accompanied by population migration from rural to urban areas. Increasing urbanization leads to higher population density, which in turn drives the need for courier services in urban areas where there is a higher volume of shipments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the domestic couriers market include United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, China Post, Royal Mail, United States Postal Service, Canada Post Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd., DHL Express, Yunda Holding Co., Ltd., Shanghai YTO Express (Logistics) Co. Ltd., E-com Express, Ekart Logistics, Blue Dart,.

Major companies in the domestic couriers market are developing advanced platforms, such as Delhivery One, to expand their global presence and gain a competitive edge. Delhivery One is a digital shipping platform providing integrated logistics support and services for SMEs and D2C brands.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ground, Express, Deferred

2) By Application: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

3) By End User: BFSI, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Construction, Manufacturing, Individuals, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the domestic couriers’ market in 2023. North America was the second largest region in the global domestic couriers’ market share. The regions covered in the domestic couriers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Domestic Couriers Market Definition

Domestic couriers provide shipping services for small packages and parcels in metropolitan areas and urban centers within a country to deliver small parcels and documents in a short period of time, reduce the risk of loss, and offer better security as compared to other shipping methods to improve customer satisfaction.

Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Domestic Couriers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on domestic couriers market size, domestic couriers market drivers and trends, domestic couriers market major players, domestic couriers competitors' revenues, domestic couriers market positioning, and domestic couriers market growth across geographies. The domestic couriers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

