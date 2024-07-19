Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Soft Drink Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The soft drink concentrates market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $35.13 billion in 2023 to $37.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for convenience and ready-to-drink products, globalization of the beverage industry and diverse flavor preferences, economic factors and cost efficiency in production, flexibility in product formulations and customization, sustainability and reduced packaging waste.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The soft drink concentrates market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $46.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends driving low-sugar and natural variants, innovation in flavor combinations and functional ingredients, emergence of niche and premium soft drink categories, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer distribution channels, environmental concerns driving sustainable practices.

Growth Driver Of The Soft Drink Concentrates Market

The rise in demand for processed food and beverages is expected to propel the soft drink concentrates market going forward. Processed food is defined as any food that has been changed in any way during its preparation. Soft drink concentrates are used as an additive that acts as a sweetener and flavoring ingredient in processed beverages.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the soft drink concentrates market include PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Cott Corporation, Dohler GmbH, The Kraft Heinz Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Incorporated, Big Red Incorporated, Monster Beverage Corporation, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd., Nestle SA, David Berryman Limited.

Major companies operating in the soft drink concentrate market are focused on introducing advanced solutions, such as multi-serve beverages with various flavors, to maximize their profits in the market. A multi-serve beverage concentrate is a liquid or powdered form of a beverage that is designed to be mixed with water or other liquids to create a finished beverage. The concentrate is typically more concentrated than the finished beverage, allowing for a smaller amount of concentrate to be used to create a larger volume of finished beverage.

Segments:

1) By Product: Carbonated, Non-Carbonated

2) By Packaging: Stand Up Pouches, Bottle, Cans

3) By Sales Channel: On-Trade/Food Services, Institutional Sales, Retail

4) By End-User: Food Services, Mass Merchandize, Fountain Machines, HoReCa

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the soft drink concentrates market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the soft drink concentrates market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Soft Drink Concentrates Market Definition

Soft drink concentrates are synthetic flavor emulsions that are in liquid and powder form, water-soluble by nature, and almost identical to natural flavors. They are primarily used in the aerated and non-aerated beverage industries.

Soft Drink Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Soft Drink Concentrates Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on soft drink concentrates market size, soft drink concentrates market drivers and trends, soft drink concentrates market major players, soft drink concentrates competitors' revenues, soft drink concentrates market positioning, and soft drink concentrates market growth across geographies. The soft drink concentrates market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

