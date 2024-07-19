Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.7%

Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filgrastim biosimilars market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.02 billion in 2023 to $1.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, increase in patent expiration, government initiatives, increased healthcare expenditure, low cost of biosimilars, strong pipeline of drugs and increase in biopharmaceutical r&d expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The filgrastim biosimilars market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, increase in healthcare access.

Growth Driver Of The Filgrastim Biosimilars Market

The increasing prevalence of neutropenia is expected to propel the growth of the filgrastim biosimilar market going forward. Neutropenia refers to a condition where the body does not have enough neutrophils, which are an important type of white blood cell that fights infections. Filgrastim biosimilars work by stimulating the production of neutrophils in the bone marrow, which increases the neutrophil count and helps fight infections.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the filgrastim biosimilars market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, Biocon Limited, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Major companies operating in the filgrastim biosimilar market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as recombinant DNA technology to produce biosimilars. Recombinant DNA technology is a process that involves the creation of hybrid or chimeric DNA by inserting a foreign sequence into the DNA of an organism.

Segments:

1) By Type Of Manufacturing: In-House Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing organization

2) By Application: Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the filgrastim biosimilar markets market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global filgrastim biosimilar markets market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the filgrastim biosimilars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Definition

Filgrastim biosimilars refer to a biosimilar that is intended to treat patients who suffer bone marrow damage from extremely high radiation doses in a manner similar to how it helps cancer patients by stimulating the formation of white blood cells, making patients less susceptible to infections.

