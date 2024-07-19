Jude Monteserrato Hits Best-Seller Status with 'Against All Odds', Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Jude Monteserrato

WEAVERVILLE, NC, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored with Jude Monteserrato, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on July 11th, 2024, has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-seller charts.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the center of 'Against All Odds' is Jude Monteserrato chapter, "The Possibility of New Beginnings”. Jude’s story captures the journey from unimaginable grief to the gradual rediscovery of hope and resilience, demonstrating that even in the face of immense tragedy, new beginnings and healing are possible.

Meet Jude Monteserrato:

Jude Monteserrato, a seasoned yoga instructor with over 2,000 hours of training, specializes in yoga therapy to guide individuals through grief and foster holistic well-being. Since 2006, Jude has been a beacon in alignment-based yoga and meditation, offering workshops, teacher trainings, and corporate sessions.

A certified chef from the Natural Gourmet Institute in NYC, Jude integrates nutritional guidance into her practice. Currently writing her memoir, she shares her journey of overcoming profound loss and trauma.

Enrolled in a Certified Transformational Trainer Program with Lisa Nichols and Sean Smith, Jude is set to graduate in fall 2024. Featured in More and Urban Wellness magazines, her impact extends to diverse audiences.

Jude supports philanthropic causes like the Cambodian Children's Fund and Soles 4 Souls. Outside her professional life, she enjoys nature, cooking, and spending time with loved ones.

Discover more about Jude Monteserrato at www.judemonteserrato.com and embrace holistic well-being.

