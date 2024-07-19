Keiko Izushi Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Keiko Izushi

NAGOYA, JAPAN, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored with Keiko Izushi, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which was launched on July 11th, 2024, has reached an extraordinary milestone by achieving Amazon Best-Seller status.

Against All Odds captivates readers with its collection of inspiring stories. Since its launch, the book has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the core of 'Against All Odds,' shines Keiko Izushi’s impactful chapter, “The Cry of the Voiceless”. Keiko’s journey is marked by her dedication to ending world hunger and bearing witness to both the resilience and suffering of humanity. Through her vivid storytelling, she highlights the indomitable human spirit and the transformative power of compassion, emphasizing the vital role of providing hope and nourishment to those in desperate need.



Meet Keiko Izushi:

Keiko Izushi is celebrated as a two-time TEDx speaker, international best-selling author, and Effective Results Coach, known for her unwavering dedication to global peace and eradicating hunger during her 25-year tenure with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Driven by a childhood summer in Europe that ignited her passion for helping others, Keiko pursued studies in agricultural economics, poverty, and development, followed by an MBA and a management doctorate. Her career with the United Nations took her to diverse locales such as Rome, Italy, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Japan, and Kyrgyzstan, where she left an indelible mark through her fluency in five languages.

A transformative encounter with Lisa Nichols in 2018 led Keiko to leverage her experiences into two TEDx talks, international best-selling books, and the establishment of the Harum Sari Retreat in Ubud, Indonesia—a sanctuary for personal peace and healing.

In "Against All Odds," Keiko shares poignant stories from her WFP days, highlighting the resilience of individuals facing adversity in places like Cambodia and Afghanistan. Her message is clear: Within every challenge lies the seed of strength to thrive.

Keiko authored "What Grandma Taught Me: World Tribute to Grandmothers and Their Legacies." A sought-after speaker, she addresses schools and business communities in Japan. Married with a son, Keiko now calls Bali, Indonesia, home, where she continues her mission to create positive change.



