New harvest level set for Slocan Valley area

CANADA, July 18 - British Columbia’s deputy chief forester has set the new allowable annual cut (AAC) level for Tree Farm Licence 3 (TFL) located north of Castlegar.

The new AAC for the TFL is 56,100 cubic metres. This is a 30% reduction from the previous AAC, while remaining in line with the average harvest level in the past 12 years.

The new level reflects adjustments made to account for lower harvest performance on slopes greater than 50%. Reductions were also applied to account for unstable and potentially unstable terrain, increased wildlife-tree retention and the disposition of 100,000 cubic metres of unharvested volume.

To maintain sustainable forestry and deter overharvesting in lower sloped areas, the new determination includes three partitions:

A maximum of 33,700 cubic metres per year (60% of the AAC) can be harvested from stands on slopes less than 50%.

A maximum of 7,300 cubic metres (13% of the AAC) may be harvested from stands defined as old forest.

A maximum of 48,800 cubic metres (87% of the AAC) may be harvested from stands not defined as old forest.

The Province and First Nations have worked with industry to defer harvest of at-risk old-growth forest while work progresses on long-term approaches to old-growth management in the Kootenay-Boundary Region. As outlined in the AAC partitions, some harvesting of old forests continues outside of deferral areas.

TFL 3 comprises 78,091 hectares in the West Kootenays, about 40 kilometres north of Castlegar, near the village of Slocan. The TFL overlaps the territory of 12 First Nations, all of which were consulted during the timber supply review process. The deputy chief forester also sought and considered public and industry input.

The deputy chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations consultations, input from the public, and the government’s social and economic objectives.

Under the Forest Act, the deputy or chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree-farm licences at least once every 10 years.