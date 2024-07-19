DOH ISSUES BAR KOKO $3,000 FINE FOR REMOVING YELLOW PLACARD

Posted on Jul 18, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) which includes a $3,000 fine against Nezamloo Inc., doing business as Bar Koko at 1102 Piʻikoi Street, for unlawfully removing a yellow “conditional pass” placard issued on July 3, 2024.

During a routine inspection on July 3, 2024, a DOH food safety specialist noted critical violations including:

Hands not being properly washed due to absence of disposable towels;

Foods not protected from cross-contamination due to storage of raw ground beef above fresh produce;

Food equipment not being properly sanitized after washing;

Milk, chicken, ground beef and other potentially hazardous foods being held at a temperature above 41 F

The facility was then issued a yellow “conditional pass” placard, which was to remain posted near the front entrance, facing Piʻikoi Street.

On July 4, 5, and 6, 2024, a DOH agent observed that the placard was not posted.

On July 8, 2024, a follow-up inspection revealed that the yellow placard was reposted, and all violations were corrected. The DOH then issued a green “pass” placard to Bar Koko.

“Placard removal is a serious violation with substantial consequences because this act compromises the public’s trust and its right-to-know when violations occur during an inspection,” said Peter Oshiro, environmental health program manager. “Since the start of the placarding program, we’ve seen excellent compliance with the food industry; this is only the seventh incident involving tampering with a placard.”

Only authorized DOH agents may post or remove a color-coded placard indicating the compliance status of a food establishment.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s restaurant placarding program visit http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

