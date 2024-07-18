Mace Announces Hearing on Cybersecurity Regulatory Harmonization

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) will hold a hearing titled “Enhancing Cybersecurity by Eliminating Inconsistent Regulations.” The hearing will examine how inconsistent and duplicative federal cybersecurity regulations issued across myriad agencies force companies to dedicate scarce manpower and resources to unnecessary compliance activities instead of cybersecurity upgrades. The hearing will explore how better central coordination from the Executive Office of the President could ameliorate the problem and improve cybersecurity outcomes.

“The White House needs to rein in unchecked agency regulators to ensure cybersecurity regulations across the federal government are coherent and consistent. That will require the Administration to work closely with industry partners to harmonize regulations in a manner that improves cybersecurity outcomes while alleviating unnecessary burdens on business. We look forward to gaining insight from experts representing regulated entities on how we can better protect the Nation’s critical infrastructure from bad actors through more sensible regulation” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Enhancing Cybersecurity by Eliminating Inconsistent Regulations”

DATE: Thursday, July 25, 2024

TIME: 9:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

John Miller,Senior Vice-President, Policy, Trust, Data & Technology & General Counsel, Information Technology Industry Council

Maggie O’Connell, Director, Security, Reliability and Resilience, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America

Patrick Warren, Vice President, Regulatory Technology, Bank Policy Institute

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.