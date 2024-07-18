Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $167.0 Million Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,920,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Artiva. The gross proceeds to Artiva from the offering are expected to be approximately $167.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Artiva. In addition, Artiva has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,088,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 19, 2024, under the symbol “ARTV.” The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, TD Cowen and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and Needham & Company are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the securities being sold in this offering have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on July 18, 2024. A copy of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statements relating to these securities. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. Artiva’s lead program, AlloNK®, is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK is currently in clinical trials for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, for patients with or without lupus nephritis, and in an investigator-initiated basket trial in multiple autoimmune indications. Artiva’s pipeline also includes CAR-NK candidates targeting both solid and hematologic cancers. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea (Korea), pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell’s NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Contacts Investors: Neha Krishnamohan Artiva Biotherapeutics, ir@artivabio.com Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com, +1.858.344.8091