Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Provides Corporate and Operational Update

HENDERSON, Nev., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) (“SIRC” or “the Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems provides update on PLEMCo of joining the Ford Pro EV Charging Program as an authorized Value Added Reseller (VARs).



Pacific Lighting and Energy Management has recently become an authorized Pro™ Charging Value Added Reseller (VARs), making the team positioned to assist California businesses with adding electric vehicles to their fleet operations. The program aims to reduce upfront and ongoing charging costs through the Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle.

Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle is now available for businesses in California to lower upfront and ongoing EV charging operational costs.

The new program offers free commercial-grade Ford Pro™ chargers for home or worksite charging to software subscribers.

The Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle offers a free Ford Pro™ 80-amp charger for worksite charging, to Ford Pro™ Charging software subscribers enrolled in applicable energy management programs, a first-in-the-nation program established for depot fleet customers in California.

PLEMCo is committed to simplifying the electric transition for businesses, and the Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle offers tailored EV consulting and a portfolio of integrated charging hardware and software solutions. The team can design, implement, and operate solutions for Ford and other brand vehicles to help businesses ensure that fleet vehicles are charged optimally and ready for work when they need them.

Ford Pro™ Charging software monitors millions of data points per day to continually improve the EV charging experience for commercial customers, empowering businesses to customize and manage their EV and charger performance.

“Our team is focused on easing the transition to electric for business and government customers, and the Ford Pro™ Smart Charging Bundle is an excellent way for California businesses to jump on board,” said Julie Brehm, SVP Sales & Marketing.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com, Corporate website at https://www.sirc.com or join us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Release Contact:

Julie Brehm

julie@plem.co