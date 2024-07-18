Justice Department Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Illinois Landlord for Sexually Harassing Tenants

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit today against Michael J. DeWitte, of Washington, Illinois, for sexually harassing female tenants and housing applicants in violation of the Fair Housing Act. DeWitte has managed residential rental properties in Peoria, Illinois, and other central Illinois counties since at least 2002.

“Landlords cannot use their position of power to sexually harass someone who simply wants a place to live,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Fair Housing Act protects tenants’ right to housing free of any kind of sexual advance or harassment. We encourage survivors to speak out so that we can vindicate their fair housing rights.”

“No one should ever be asked to trade their body for a home,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris for the Central District of Illinois. “I urge any other tenants alleging discrimination by DeWitte to contact my office. When landlords abuse their power and attempt to take advantage of the vulnerable in violation of civil rights laws, my office and the Justice Department stand ready to hold them accountable.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, alleges that, since at least 2002, DeWitte subjected female tenants and applicants to unwelcome sexual harassment that included: sexual contact and comments about their physical appearances; offers to strip for female tenants; removing his pants while giving a tour to a female housing applicant; exposing his genitals to female tenants; asking female tenants on dates; requesting sex in exchange for reduced rent or other housing benefits; and evicting female tenants when they did not give in to his sexual advances.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, civil penalties to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. It also prohibits sexual harassment, a form of sex discrimination. Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental properties owned or managed by Michael DeWitte, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, may contact the Justice Department by calling the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois at 309-671-7019 or 833-591-0291, and emailing USAILC.Civil.Rights@usdoj.gov or FairHousing.USAILC@usdoj.gov.

The Justice Department’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative is led by the Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country. The initiative seeks to address and raise awareness about sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers and other people who have control over housing. Since launching the initiative in October 2017, the department has filed 44 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and recovered over $17 million for victims of such harassment. The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting people from sexual misconduct.