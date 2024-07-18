Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2024 earnings release and teleconference call.



Earnings Release: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after market close Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

To join by phone, participants can register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in information.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America.

