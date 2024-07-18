Submit Release
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2024 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings Release: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after market close
Webcast and Teleconference: Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT
Pactiv Evergreen Participants: Michael King, President and Chief Executive Officer
  Jon Baksht, Chief Financial Officer
  Curt Worthington, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
   

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

To join by phone, participants can register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in information.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Curt Worthington
847.482.2040
InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com


