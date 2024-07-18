Coast-to-Coast Functional Fragrance
W. Dressroom New York by Besselco Announces a Nationwide Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, IncNEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Markets, W. Dressroom New York’s Dress offers an interactive olfactory experience through their top-selling functional fragrance collection. Beginning this Summer, a diverse range of trend-right 2.36 oz Dress Perfumes will be widely available at Sprouts Farmers Markets coast-to-coast. Available in April Cotton, Peach Blossom, Morning Rain, Secret Musk, Mediterranean Breeze, Very Berry, Green Apple and Lovely Rose; these hand selected scents go above and beyond your average purse-sized spritz. Intended to be used individually or in combination for a unique, multi-layered, multi-purpose experience for body and home.
Sprouts Farmers Markets are widely known for offering a large array of quality, organic foods as well as a carefully curated selection of natural body care and household items. A clean beauty fan favorite, W. Dressroom New York is the perfect addition to Sprouts Farmers Markets body care and home product assortment. Each fragrance is water-based & oil free, making them safe for fabrics, skin and the environment alike. Their hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial qualities eliminate odors instead of masking them, providing multi-purpose use with long-lasting benefits. The conveniently sized 2.36 oz bottle and inclusively appropriate price point make W. Dressroom New York’s Dress Perfumes ideal for the car, home, beauty cabinet and beyond. A quick spritz before a big meeting or night out on the town, a simple refresh to your home before a gathering or a weeknight dinner, these fragrances can quickly and effortlessly transform your mood and space.
W. Dressroom New York’s creative independent spirit shines through the one-of-a-kind customized blends that celebrate genderless individual expression. With a diverse offering from fruity to floral or woodsy to musky there is a scent profile for everyone straight out of the bottle or uniquely layered to create a complex and distinctly individual scent for every room or any occasion. These easily approachable fragrances possess the ability to create escapism, evoke nostalgia, and create a personal mini self-care moment any time, any place.
World renowned, with over ten million sold in Korea, W. Dressroom New York is the frontrunner in popular fragrance amongst the country's trend-setting Gen Z and Alpha Gen set. An Earth Day Favorite of Drew Barrymore & Naturally Danny SEO, this must-have staple is an easy addition to your next shopping list.
# # #
About Besselco:
By leading beauty trends and introducing new ingredients and technology, Besselco connects the United States with ahead of the curve global beauty innovation. Based in science and a leader in the ever-growing realm of K Beauty their focus stays steadfast on clean sustainable formulated products with naturally sourced ingredients. With a 30+ year history of incubating and launching proven, functional, and safe K Beauty brands into the US, Besselco introduces pharmaceutical versus cosmeceutical grade ingredients and technologies that aim to meet and transcend the growing needs of US consumers.
About W. Dressroom New York:
Promising an immersive olfactory experience, W. Dressroom New York delivers with a gamut of functional fragrances that are not only right on trend but that go above and beyond your average purse-sized fragrances and lotions. More than a perfume, W. Dressroom New York takes globally inspired innovation to create anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic products that eliminates odors instead of masking them. A clean beauty favorite, each fragrance is water-based, 99% anti-bacterial, long-lasting & oil free making them safe for fabrics, skin and the environment alike. A popular choice amongst the country's trend-setting Gen Z and Alpha Gen set, W. Dressroom and its list of award winning fragrances offer a one-of-a-kind customized experience that celebrates genderless individual expression. For further information please follow us at @w.dressroomusa. Available at wdressroomusa.com, Amazon.com: W.Dressroom, W.Dressroom - Walmart.com, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Flip, TikTok, ShopHQ
Jessica Kopach
The JKO Agency
email us here