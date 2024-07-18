Coast-to-Coast Functional Fragrance

W. Dressroom New York by Besselco Announces a Nationwide Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Markets, W. Dressroom New York’s Dress offers an interactive olfactory experience through their top-selling functional fragrance collection. Beginning this Summer, a diverse range of trend-right 2.36 oz Dress Perfumes will be widely available at Sprouts Farmers Markets coast-to-coast. Available in April Cotton, Peach Blossom, Morning Rain, Secret Musk, Mediterranean Breeze, Very Berry, Green Apple and Lovely Rose; these hand selected scents go above and beyond your average purse-sized spritz. Intended to be used individually or in combination for a unique, multi-layered, multi-purpose experience for body and home.Sprouts Farmers Markets are widely known for offering a large array of quality, organic foods as well as a carefully curated selection of natural body care and household items. A clean beauty fan favorite, W. Dressroom New York is the perfect addition to Sprouts Farmers Markets body care and home product assortment. Each fragrance is water-based & oil free, making them safe for fabrics, skin and the environment alike. Their hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial qualities eliminate odors instead of masking them, providing multi-purpose use with long-lasting benefits. The conveniently sized 2.36 oz bottle and inclusively appropriate price point make W. Dressroom New York’s Dress Perfumes ideal for the car, home, beauty cabinet and beyond. A quick spritz before a big meeting or night out on the town, a simple refresh to your home before a gathering or a weeknight dinner, these fragrances can quickly and effortlessly transform your mood and space.W. Dressroom New York’s creative independent spirit shines through the one-of-a-kind customized blends that celebrate genderless individual expression. With a diverse offering from fruity to floral or woodsy to musky there is a scent profile for everyone straight out of the bottle or uniquely layered to create a complex and distinctly individual scent for every room or any occasion. These easily approachable fragrances possess the ability to create escapism, evoke nostalgia, and create a personal mini self-care moment any time, any place.World renowned, with over ten million sold in Korea, W. Dressroom New York is the frontrunner in popular fragrance amongst the country's trend-setting Gen Z and Alpha Gen set. An Earth Day Favorite of Drew Barrymore & Naturally Danny SEO, this must-have staple is an easy addition to your next shopping list.# # #About Besselco:By leading beauty trends and introducing new ingredients and technology, Besselco connects the United States with ahead of the curve global beauty innovation. Based in science and a leader in the ever-growing realm of K Beauty their focus stays steadfast on clean sustainable formulated products with naturally sourced ingredients. With a 30+ year history of incubating and launching proven, functional, and safe K Beauty brands into the US, Besselco introduces pharmaceutical versus cosmeceutical grade ingredients and technologies that aim to meet and transcend the growing needs of US consumers.About W. Dressroom New York:Promising an immersive olfactory experience, W. Dressroom New York delivers with a gamut of functional fragrances that are not only right on trend but that go above and beyond your average purse-sized fragrances and lotions. More than a perfume, W. Dressroom New York takes globally inspired innovation to create anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic products that eliminates odors instead of masking them. A clean beauty favorite, each fragrance is water-based, 99% anti-bacterial, long-lasting & oil free making them safe for fabrics, skin and the environment alike. A popular choice amongst the country's trend-setting Gen Z and Alpha Gen set, W. Dressroom and its list of award winning fragrances offer a one-of-a-kind customized experience that celebrates genderless individual expression. For further information please follow us at @w.dressroomusa. Available at wdressroomusa.com, Amazon.com: W.Dressroom, W.Dressroom - Walmart.com, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Flip, TikTok, ShopHQ