Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,643 in the last 365 days.

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Six-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

2024 Six-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

  • Net income was $8.3 million, compared to $10.0 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) was $9.7 million, compared to $13.3 million  
  • Earnings were $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $1.23 per diluted share
  • Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $30.1 million, compared to $32.5 million
  • Noninterest income increased 8.7% to $3.6 million, compared to $3.3 million
  • Total loans increased 6.3% to a record  $1.50 billion, compared to $1.41 billion
  • Total deposits increased 2.6% to a record $1.47 billion, compared to $1.43 billion
  • Return on average assets annualized was 0.91%, compared to 1.16%
  • Return on average equity annualized was 8.16%, compared to 9.64%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 10.30%, compared to 11.92%
  • Asset quality remains at historically low levels with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.87%, compared to 0.74%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.46%
  • Equity to assets remained strong at 11.31%, compared to 11.26%
  • Book value increased 5.1% to $25.63 from $24.38 per share  
  • Tangible book value(1) increased 7.1% to $20.37 from $19.02 per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Throughout our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets, Middlefield’s team members are dedicated to providing leading community-oriented financial services to our customers. This long-standing commitment supports the financial success of our local communities, which is especially important as uncertainty about FOMC monetary policies and economic conditions has increased. Despite these macro trends, we remain focused on supporting our communities, managing expenses, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. I am pleased with the progress we are making as total loans at June 30, 2024, increased 6.3% year-over-year to a record $1.50 billion, year-to-date noninterest expense is in line with the prior year period, and we remain extremely ‘well-capitalized’ under applicable banking requirements.”

“We also continue to pursue our multi-year strategic growth goals, which are focused on increasing revenue opportunities, improving our customer experience, and advancing operational performance to create lasting value for our shareholders.  For the 2024 second quarter, noninterest income increased 10.6% over the same period a year ago, and total deposits were up 2.6% over the past year to a record $1.47 billion, as we successfully diversify our revenue and increase our market share.  In addition, our tangible book value(1) has grown 7.1% to $20.37 per share, reflecting stable profitability, limited accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) impacts, and asset quality in line with historical performance. While we expect the near-term banking environment to remain challenging, we continue to focus on supporting our communities, strategically allocating capital, maintaining disciplined underwriting standards, and prudently managing expenses,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2024 first half decreased $3.8 million to $30.1 million, compared to $33.9 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2024 first half was 3.53%, compared to 4.23% last year.

For the 2024 first half, noninterest income increased $0.3 million to $3.6 million, compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense for the 2024 first half was $23.9 million, compared to $23.8 million for the 2023 first half.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $8.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the 2024 first half, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $9.7 million, compared to $13.3 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2024, increased 4.4% to $1.83 billion, compared to $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans at June 30, 2024, were $1.50 billion, compared to $1.41 billion at June 30, 2023. The 6.3% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, and multifamily loans.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2024, increased 4.3% to $1.62 billion, compared to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2023. Total deposits at June 30, 2024, were $1.47 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2023. The 2.6% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 26.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 30.8% at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $90.4 million, compared to $90.3 million at June 30, 2023.

The investment securities available for sale portfolio was $166.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared with $167.2 million at June 30, 2023.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Asset quality remains stable.  We have achieved four consecutive quarters with net quarter-to-date recoveries, and nonperforming assets to total assets at June 30, 2024, were 0.87%, compared to 0.74% at June 30, 2023.  The slight uptick in nonperforming assets to total assets was due primarily to two relationships in the freight and industrial segments that moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter. We believe these relationships do not indicate a trend in the markets we serve, our portfolio, or underwriting standards. Despite this increase, we remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.46% at June 30, 2024, which was in line with the same period a year ago, and up slightly from the quarter ended March 31, 2024.”

Mr. Ranttila continued, “We also remain focused on identifying opportunities to improve our cost of funds, pay down higher-cost capital, and grow core deposits to support loan demand. Year-to-date, total deposits increased 3.0%, while our Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances decreased by 23.3%. At June 30, 2024, additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB was $440.3 million, with the potential to acquire additional brokered deposits of approximately $187.8 million. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity provides us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2024:

    Balance     Percent of     Percent of  
CRE Category   (in thousands)     CRE Portfolio     Loan Portfolio  
Multi-Family   $ 86,951       13.3 %     5.8 %
Office Space     76,341       11.6 %     5.1 %
Shopping Plazas     70,556       10.9 %     4.7 %
Self-Storage     55,267       8.4 %     3.7 %
Hospitality     39,540       6.0 %     2.6 %
Senior Living     28,911       4.4 %     1.9 %
Other     297,842       45.4 %     19.9 %
Total CRE   $ 655,408       100.0 %     43.7 %


Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2024, stockholders' equity was $206.8 million compared to $197.2 million at June 30, 2023. The 4.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by stock acquired under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024, was $25.63 compared to $24.38 at June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $164.3 million, compared to $153.9 million at June 30, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.37 at June 30, 2024, compared to $19.02 at June 30, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the 2024 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, totaling $3.2 million. 

For the 2024 first half, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. There were no repurchases during the second quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.31%, compared to 11.26% at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality
For the 2024 first half, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $49,000 versus a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Net recoveries were $97,000, or (0.01%) of average loans, annualized, during the first half of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $103,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, were $16.0 million, compared to $7.1 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024, were $16.0 million, compared to $12.9 million at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024, stood at $21.8 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $20.6 million, or 1.46% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly due to changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, and curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period as well as an overall increase in total loans.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.83 billion at June 30, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) 		 
   
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Balance Sheets (period end)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 50,496     $ 44,816     $ 56,397     $ 56,228     $ 49,422  
Federal funds sold     1,762       1,438       4,439       9,274       9,654  
Cash and cash equivalents     52,258       46,254       60,836       65,502       59,076  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     166,424       167,890       170,779       159,414       167,209  
Other investments     881       907       955       958       711  
Loans held for sale     -       -       -       632       171  
Loans:                                        
Commercial real estate:                                        
Owner occupied     182,809       178,543       183,545       185,593       187,919  
Non-owner occupied     385,648       398,845       401,580       382,676       385,846  
Multifamily     86,951       81,691       82,506       82,578       58,579  
Residential real estate     337,121       331,480       328,854       321,331       312,196  
Commercial and industrial     234,702       227,433       221,508       214,334       209,349  
Home equity lines of credit     131,047       129,287       127,818       127,494       126,894  
Construction and other     132,530       135,716       125,105       127,106       118,851  
Consumer installment     6,896       7,131       7,214       7,481       9,801  
Total loans     1,497,704       1,490,126       1,478,130       1,448,593       1,409,435  
Less allowance for credit losses     21,795       21,069       21,693       20,986       20,591  
Net loans     1,475,909       1,469,057       1,456,437       1,427,607       1,388,844  
Premises and equipment, net     20,744       21,035       21,339       21,708       21,629  
Goodwill     36,356       36,356       36,356       36,197       36,197  
Core deposit intangibles     6,126       6,384       6,642       6,906       7,171  
Bank-owned life insurance     34,802       34,575       34,349       34,153       34,235  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       5,792       5,792  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     34,686       34,210       35,190       34,551       30,472  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420     $ 1,751,507  


    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
LIABILITIES                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 387,024     $ 390,185     $ 401,384     $ 424,055     $ 441,102  
Interest-bearing demand     206,542       209,015       205,582       243,973       229,633  
Money market     355,630       318,823       274,682       275,766       241,537  
Savings     192,472       196,721       210,639       216,453       231,508  
Time     327,876       332,165       334,315       296,732       287,861  
Total deposits     1,469,544       1,446,909       1,426,602       1,456,979       1,431,641  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     125,000       137,000       163,000       118,000       100,000  
Other borrowings     11,762       11,812       11,862       11,912       11,961  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     15,092       15,372       15,738       12,780       10,678  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,621,398       1,611,093       1,617,202       1,599,671       1,554,280  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                        
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,946,454                                        
shares issued, 8,067,144 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024     161,823       161,823       161,388       161,312       161,211  
Retained earnings     105,342       102,791       100,237       98,717       96,500  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (19,468 )     (18,130 )     (16,090 )     (26,426 )     (20,630 )
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of June 30, 2024     (40,909 )     (40,909 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )     (39,854 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     206,788       205,575       205,681       193,749       197,227  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,828,186     $ 1,816,668     $ 1,822,883     $ 1,793,420     $ 1,751,507  


   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) 		 
   
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
Statements of Income   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023     2024     2023  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 23,422     $ 22,395     $ 22,027     $ 20,899     $ 20,762     $ 45,817     $ 39,037  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     386       437       370       300       369       823       620  
Federal funds sold     122       152       94       266       158       274       411  
Investment securities:                                                        
Taxable interest     505       467       479       477       479       972       937  
Tax-exempt interest     966       972       976       980       978       1,938       1,958  
Dividends on stock     198       189       144       148       91       387       179  
Total interest and dividend income     25,599       24,612       24,090       23,070       22,837       50,211       43,142  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                                        
Deposits     8,423       7,466       6,522       5,632       3,851       15,889       6,841  
Short-term borrowings     1,920       1,993       2,013       1,258       1,462       3,913       2,114  
Other borrowings     173       184       179       213       170       357       326  
Total interest expense     10,516       9,643       8,714       7,103       5,483       20,159       9,281  
NET INTEREST INCOME     15,083       14,969       15,376       15,967       17,354       30,052       33,861  
Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses     87       (136 )     554       1,127       814       (49 )     1,321  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                                        
(RECOVERY OF) FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,996       15,105       14,822       14,840       16,540       30,101       32,540  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     971       909       997       954       940       1,880       1,926  
(Loss) gain on equity securities     (27 )     (52 )     (4 )     48       (67 )     (79 )     (205 )
(Loss) gain on other real estate owned     -       -       (172 )     -       -       -       2  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     227       227       196       207       220       454       420  
Gain on sale of loans     69       10       23       45       6       79       29  
Revenue from investment services     269       204       193       190       174       473       359  
Gross rental income     -       67       132       110       77       67       179  
Other income     251       431       237       263       242       682       560  
Total noninterest income     1,760       1,796       1,602       1,817       1,592       3,556       3,270  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     6,111       6,333       6,646       5,994       6,019       12,444       11,871  
Occupancy expense     601       552       512       699       659       1,153       1,355  
Equipment expense     261       240       273       297       354       501       672  
Data processing costs     1,168       1,249       1,348       1,209       1,137       2,417       2,207  
Ohio state franchise tax     397       397       397       398       398       794       783  
Federal deposit insurance expense     256       251       285       207       249       507       369  
Professional fees     557       558       660       545       550       1,115       1,088  
Advertising expense     508       419       162       414       415       927       901  
Software amortization expense     21       22       22       24       23       43       49  
Core deposit intangible amortization     258       258       264       265       265       516       529  
Gross other real estate owned expenses     -       99       120       195       63       99       195  
Merger-related costs     -       -       -       22       206       -       449  
Other expense     1,764       1,587       1,483       1,849       1,716       3,351       3,378  
Total noninterest expense     11,902       11,965       12,172       12,118       12,054       23,867       23,846  
Income before income taxes     4,854       4,936       4,252       4,539       6,078       9,790       11,964  
Income taxes     690       769       709       703       986       1,459       1,975  
NET INCOME   $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 8,331     $ 9,989  
PTPP (1)   $ 4,941     $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 6,892     $ 9,741     $ 13,285  


   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) 		 
   
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Per common share data                                                        
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.52     $ 0.52     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 1.04     $ 1.23  
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 1.03     $ 1.23  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.25     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.40     $ 0.40  
Book value per share (period end)   $ 25.63     $ 25.48     $ 25.41     $ 23.94     $ 24.38     $ 25.63     $ 24.38  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2)   $ 20.37     $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 19.02     $ 20.37     $ 19.02  
Dividends declared   $ 1,613     $ 1,613     $ 2,023     $ 1,619     $ 1,616     $ 3,226     $ 3,223  
Dividend yield     3.34 %     3.37 %     3.06 %     3.12 %     2.99 %     3.34 %     3.01 %
Dividend payout ratio     38.74 %     38.71 %     57.10 %     42.21 %     31.74 %     38.72 %     32.27 %
Average shares outstanding - basic     8,067,144       8,091,203       8,093,478       8,092,494       8,088,793       8,079,174       8,113,645  
Average shares outstanding - diluted     8,072,499       8,096,317       8,116,261       8,101,306       8,101,984       8,084,529       8,126,836  
Period ending shares outstanding     8,067,144       8,067,144       8,095,252       8,092,576       8,088,793       8,067,144       8,088,793  
Selected ratios                                                        
Return on average assets (Annualized)     0.91 %     0.92 %     0.78 %     0.86 %     1.17 %     0.91 %     1.16 %
Return on average equity (Annualized)     8.15 %     8.16 %     7.13 %     7.73 %     10.41 %     8.16 %     9.64 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)     10.29 %     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.91 %     13.12 %     10.30 %     11.92 %
Efficiency (4)     67.97 %     68.68 %     68.99 %     65.65 %     61.27 %     68.32 %     62.73 %
Equity to assets at period end     11.31 %     11.32 %     11.28 %     10.80 %     11.26 %     11.31 %     11.26 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.64 %     0.66 %     0.68 %     0.68 %     0.69 %     1.30 %     1.38 %


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
 


    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
Yields   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Interest-earning assets:                                                        
Loans receivable (1)     6.27 %     6.11 %     6.01 %     5.82 %     5.96 %     6.19 %     5.71 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     3.59 %     3.52 %     3.52 %     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.56 %     3.55 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     4.59 %     4.88 %     3.71 %     4.13 %     3.98 %     4.74 %     3.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.92 %     5.77 %     5.64 %     5.49 %     5.60 %     5.85 %     5.37 %
Deposits:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits     1.93 %     1.86 %     1.67 %     1.51 %     1.11 %     1.90 %     0.99 %
Money market deposits     3.95 %     3.81 %     3.58 %     2.94 %     2.21 %     3.88 %     1.89 %
Savings deposits     0.64 %     0.58 %     0.59 %     0.58 %     0.73 %     0.61 %     0.89 %
Certificates of deposit     4.57 %     4.06 %     3.68 %     3.27 %     2.35 %     4.32 %     2.04 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3.15 %     2.88 %     2.56 %     2.16 %     1.60 %     3.02 %     1.44 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                                        
Borrowings     5.60 %     5.61 %     5.57 %     5.66 %     5.26 %     5.60 %     5.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.45 %     3.23 %     2.96 %     2.48 %     2.02 %     3.34 %     1.78 %
Cost of deposits     2.30 %     2.08 %     1.81 %     1.53 %     1.09 %     2.19 %     0.97 %
Cost of funds     2.61 %     2.42 %     2.18 %     1.80 %     1.43 %     2.52 %     1.23 %
Net interest margin (3)     3.51 %     3.54 %     3.63 %     3.82 %     4.27 %     3.53 %     4.23 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited) 		 
   
    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
Asset quality data   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                        
Nonperforming loans   $ 15,961     $ 10,831     $ 10,877     $ 7,717     $ 7,116  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       5,792       5,792  
Nonperforming assets   $ 15,961     $ 10,831     $ 10,877     $ 13,509     $ 12,908  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 21,795     $ 21,069     $ 21,693     $ 20,986     $ 20,591  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.46 %     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.45 %     1.46 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                        
Quarter-to-date   $ (29 )   $ (68 )   $ (117 )   $ (16 )   $ 111  
Year-to-date     (97 )     (68 )     (31 )     87       103  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                        
Quarter-to-date     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)     (0.03 %)     0.00 %     0.03 %
Year-to-date     (0.01 %)     (0.02 %)     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans     1.07 %     0.73 %     0.74 %     0.53 %     0.50 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     136.55 %     194.52 %     199.44 %     271.95 %     289.36 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.87 %     0.60 %     0.60 %     0.75 %     0.74 %


   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations 		 
   
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Stockholders' equity   $ 206,788     $ 205,575     $ 205,681     $ 193,749     $ 197,227  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     42,482       42,740       42,998       43,103       43,368  
Tangible common equity   $ 164,306     $ 162,835     $ 162,683     $ 150,646     $ 153,859  
Shares outstanding     8,067,144       8,067,144       8,095,252       8,092,576       8,088,793  
Tangible book value per share   $ 20.37     $ 20.18     $ 20.10     $ 18.62     $ 19.02  


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
                                                         
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 205,379     $ 205,342     $ 197,208     $ 196,795     $ 196,183     $ 205,330     $ 195,826  
Less average goodwill and other intangibles     42,607       42,654       42,972       43,232       40,522       42,609       39,911  
Average tangible common equity   $ 162,772     $ 162,688     $ 154,236     $ 153,563     $ 155,661     $ 162,721     $ 155,915  
Net income   $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 8,331     $ 9,989  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     10.29 %     10.30 %     9.11 %     9.91 %     13.12 %     10.30 %     12.92 %


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)   For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
                                                         
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 4,164     $ 4,167     $ 3,543     $ 3,836     $ 5,092     $ 8,331     $ 9,989  
Add income taxes     690       769       709       703       986       1,459       1,975  
Add provision (recovery of) for credit losses     87       (136 )     554       1,127       814       (49 )     1,321  
PTPP   $ 4,941     $ 4,800     $ 4,806     $ 5,666     $ 6,892     $ 9,741     $ 13,285  


   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) 		 
   
    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,503,440     $ 23,422       6.27 %   $ 1,400,074     $ 20,762       5.96 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     193,688       1,471       3.59 %     194,331       1,457       3.54 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     61,891       706       4.59 %     62,296       618       3.98 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,759,019       25,599       5.92 %     1,656,701       22,837       5.60 %
Noninterest-earning assets     84,495                       88,679                  
Total assets   $ 1,843,514                     $ 1,745,380                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 209,965     $ 1,009       1.93 %   $ 214,045     $ 595       1.11 %
Money market deposits     337,937       3,320       3.95 %     234,497       1,294       2.21 %
Savings deposits     192,577       305       0.64 %     263,587       478       0.73 %
Certificates of deposit     333,542       3,789       4.57 %     252,785       1,484       2.35 %
Short-term borrowings     138,656       1,920       5.57 %     112,349       1,462       5.22 %
Other borrowings     11,791       173       5.90 %     11,992       170       5.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,224,468       10,516       3.45 %     1,089,255       5,483       2.02 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     396,626                       450,835                  
Other liabilities     17,042                       9,107                  
Stockholders' equity     205,379                       196,183                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,843,514                     $ 1,745,380                  
Net interest income           $ 15,083                     $ 17,354          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.47 %                     3.58 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.51 %                     4.27 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     143.66 %                     152.09 %


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $289 and  $294 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Three Months Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,  
    2024     2024  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,503,440     $ 23,422       6.27 %   $ 1,476,543     $ 22,395       6.11 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     193,688       1,471       3.59 %     193,810       1,439       3.52 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     61,891       706       4.59 %     64,139       778       4.88 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,759,019       25,599       5.92 %     1,734,492       24,612       5.77 %
Noninterest-earning assets     84,495                       88,192                  
Total assets   $ 1,843,514                     $ 1,822,684                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 209,965     $ 1,009       1.93 %   $ 211,009     $ 978       1.86 %
Money market deposits     337,937       3,320       3.95 %     298,479       2,827       3.81 %
Savings deposits     192,577       305       0.64 %     201,080       290       0.58 %
Certificates of deposit     333,542       3,789       4.57 %     333,871       3,371       4.06 %
Short-term borrowings     138,656       1,920       5.57 %     144,357       1,993       5.55 %
Other borrowings     11,791       173       5.90 %     11,840       184       6.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,224,468       10,516       3.45 %     1,200,636       9,643       3.23 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     396,626                       400,209                  
Other liabilities     17,042                       16,497                  
Stockholders' equity     205,379                       205,342                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,843,514                     $ 1,822,684                  
Net interest income           $ 15,083                     $ 14,969          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.47 %                     2.54 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.51 %                     3.54 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     143.66 %                     144.46 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $289 and $282 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Loans receivable (1)   $ 1,489,992     $ 45,817       6.19 %   $ 1,380,470     $ 39,037       5.71 %
Investment securities (1) (2)     193,749       2,910       3.56 %     194,181       2,895       3.55 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)     63,015       1,484       4.74 %     65,802       1,210       3.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,746,756       50,211       5.85 %     1,640,453       43,142       5.37 %
Noninterest-earning assets     86,343                       89,508                  
Total assets   $ 1,833,099                     $ 1,729,961                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 210,487     $ 1,986       1.90 %   $ 195,990     $ 960       0.99 %
Money market deposits     318,208       6,147       3.88 %     221,452       2,077       1.89 %
Savings deposits     196,828       594       0.61 %     289,318       1,281       0.89 %
Certificates of deposit     333,706       7,162       4.32 %     249,468       2,523       2.04 %
Short-term borrowings     141,507       3,913       5.56 %     84,404       2,114       5.05 %
Other borrowings     11,815       357       6.08 %     12,015       326       5.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,212,551       20,159       3.34 %     1,052,647       9,281       1.78 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     398,417                       471,242                  
Other liabilities     16,801                       10,246                  
Stockholders' equity     205,330                       195,826                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,833,099                     $ 1,729,961                  
Net interest income           $ 30,052                     $ 33,861          
Interest rate spread (4)                     2.51 %                     3.59 %
Net interest margin (5)                     3.53 %                     4.23 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                     144.06 %                     155.84 %


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $570 and $572 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


   
Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com 		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Six-Month Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more