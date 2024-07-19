DWTS's SHARNA BURGESS returns to the stage in new dance musical ESTHER in Houston this August
The new dance musical ESTHER is directed by Rachel Klein, choreographed by Chase Brock and written by Dewey Moss, Jeremy Johnson, and David Wise.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing with the Stars' Sharna Burgess will lead the new dance-musical ESTHER. Conceived by Rachel Stange, this production is directed by Rachel Klein and features choreography by Chase Brock. Beginning performances on August 30 at The George Theater in Houston, TX, through September 22, 2024, it was written by Dewey Moss (book and libretto), Jeremy Johnson and David Wise (music and lyrics) and conceived by Rachel Stange, with orchestrations by David Shipps. The music director is Jason Hart.
Premiering as A.D. PLAYERS’ first production of their 24/25 Season, ESTHER is co-produced by Rachel Stange and Joan Tankersley with general management by Aaron Grant Theatrical. Meredith Lucio of Aaron Grant Theatrical serves as the premier production’s Executive Producer.
Inspired by the story of Esther, this production brings dancers to the forefront to astound the audience. Set in ancient Persia, Esther, a young Jewish orphan, challenges an empire and saves her people from extinction by winning the favor of the king and exposing court intrigues. Combining elements of traditional musicals with dance extravaganzas, this modern, captivating retelling features a pop-inspired soundtrack that narrates Esther's heroic journey.
"I am beyond thrilled to return to the stage since my time on Broadway with 'Burn the Floor.'This production of Esther is truly inspiring and brings the power and beauty of dance to the forefront. The story of Esther, a courageous young woman who changes the course of history, resonates deeply with me. I am honored to bring her journey to life." - Sharna Burgess
"The story of Esther was one of my favorites growing up, and watching Sharna and her storytelling capabilities on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ inspired me to put dance at the forefront. We are incredibly proud to bring Esther to life, especially as the first A.D. Players' 24/25 Season production. This captivating retelling, with its stunning dance and powerful story, is a tribute to Esther's bravery and resilience, and I am honored to share it with our audience." -Lead Producer Rachel Stange.
ESTHER
August 30 - September 22, 2024
Written by Dewey Moss (book and libretto)
with Jeremy Johnson and David Wise (music and lyrics)
Directed by Rachel Klein
Choreographed by Chase Brock
The George Theater is located at 5420 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
For more information, visit www.EstherDanceMusical.com
SHARNA BURGESS (Esther) Hailing from the land "Down Under," Sharna Burgess began training in ballet, jazz, and gymnastics at five years old. By age 8, she had started ballroom dancing. Within these first few years, she had won numerous local and national titles. At 15, she was chosen to represent Australia at the World Championships in both the standard and Latin styles. Her accolades and national prominence earned her the distinguished honor of performing at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games closing ceremony, a privilege and a memory she will always cherish. In 2006, after a career of competing all over the world with many titles under her belt, famed choreographer Jason Gilkison chose Burgess to go on tour with the hit dance sensation Burn the Floor. She had the incredible privilege of touring the world with them for six years and always says the theatre is her home. In 2009, Burn the Floor landed on Broadway with Burgess as one of the lead female dancers. For the last 14 years, Burgess has competed as a professional dancer on the hit ABC show, “Dancing With The Stars.” After joining in 2011, she quickly became a fan favorite and is known for her fiery red hair and powerful storytelling. Her most recent season was with her now fiancé, Brian Austin Green, from the hit show” 90210.” In 2018, She and her partner Bobby Bones, known as the most powerful man in country music, won Season 27. Sharna had previously finished as runner-up on” Dancing With The Stars: Athletes,” paired opposite Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. Prior to that, she competed with five-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher, as well as with Indy Car professional racer James Hinchcliffe. The two were the fan favorite to win; however, ended the season in second place. In the 2015 season, despite having lost two limbs, the enduring heroic warrior Noah Galloway was paired up with Burgess, where they both inspired and wowed millions of viewers all the way to the finals. Some of her other previous partners include NFL receiver Antonio Brown, as well as Backstreet Boys alum Nick Carter, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Charlie White, football-great-turned-ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson and comedian Andy Dick. Sharna is currently a judge for “Dancing With The Stars Australia” and also incredibly excited and honored to be back storytelling with her first love, the stage.
