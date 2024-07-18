Gray Media Partners with Harlem Globetrotters for their Historic Return to Live Television Across the Nation for First Time in 40 Years

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harlem Globetrotters and Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) proudly announce the live broadcast of a Harlem Globetrotters game from their historic sports residency at American Dream in New Jersey on August 18, 2024. The event tips off at 7pm ET on local television stations owned by Gray, including Peachtree TV (WPCH) in Atlanta, and more than ninety other markets.



“Our history making residency continues to attract partners who want to help amplify the moment,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. “It’s been over 40 years since audiences have seen the Globetrotters LIVE on TV, and we are thankful that Gray Media is helping us revitalize our brand for an entirely new generation.”

The broadcast will be produced by Gray’s Raycom Sports, a national leader in sports production and syndication with deep roots in college basketball, football, and pro sports. On-air talent for the broadcast will be announced soon.

“We’re fired up to work with the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters! Over the last 45 years, we’ve produced over 10,000 events, including college basketball, football, NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS games,” said Raycom Sports CEO Hunter Nickell. “Now, we’re honored to showcase the Globetrotters on Gray stations across the country.”

Raycom Sports currently syndicates ACC Football and Basketball games throughout the year on CW affiliates nationwide, and is the broadcast partner for the PWHL, a first-of-its-kind women’s hockey league that debuted in 2024.

Peachtree TV has served the Atlanta market since 1967, making it one of the longest running stations in the region. Peachtree Sports Network launched in October 2023 and focuses on live, local sports programming all year long.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” which also airs on Telemundo as “Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad.” Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, ‘Great Assist’ in partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.



HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS MEDIA CONTACT:

Mirian Arias

Head of Corporate Communications | (917) 834-6293 • Mirian.Arias@harlemglobetrotters.com

WPCH MEDIA CONTACT:

Erik Schrader

WANF & WPCH Vice President/General Manager | (404) 325-4646 • Erik.Schrader@wanf.com

RAYCOM SPORTS MEDIA CONTACT:

Hunter Nickell

CEO Raycom Sports | PowerNation Studios | (704) 378-4426 • hunter.nickell@raycomsports.com

