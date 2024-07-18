OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease from $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $51.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, a decrease from $53.7 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):



For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, Performance Ratios (Annualized):

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.70 % 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.76 % 0.81 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 5.61 6.65 6.61 6.13 6.69 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 8.10 9.61 9.70 8.86 9.84 Return on average tangible common equity (a) 8.51 10.09 10.21 9.30 10.37 Efficiency ratio 62.86 59.56 62.28 61.17 61.53 Net interest margin 2.71 2.81 3.02 2.76 3.17

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $22.7 million and $48.3 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $0.83 per diluted share, a decrease from $27.2 million and $59.9 million, or $0.46 and $1.01 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $25.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $32.7 million and $68.9 million, respectively, or $0.56 and $1.18 per diluted share, as compared to $37.6 million and $83.7 million, or $0.64 and $1.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $36.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Core Ratios1 (Annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.72 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.86 8.91 9.84 8.38 10.98 Return on average tangible common equity 8.26 9.36 10.36 8.81 11.56 Efficiency ratio 63.47 61.05 61.94 62.24 59.13 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.83 $ 1.01 Core PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.56 0.62 0.64 1.18 1.42

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remain strong as criticized and classified assets, non-performing loans, and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percentage of total loans receivable were 1.42%, 0.33%, and 0.10%, respectively. These metrics continue to reflect strong credit performance and remain low compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Asset quality metrics remain strong as criticized and classified assets, non-performing loans, and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percentage of total loans receivable were 1.42%, 0.33%, and 0.10%, respectively. These metrics continue to reflect strong credit performance and remain low compared to pre-pandemic levels. Capital Accretion: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 , book value and tangible book value per share were 11.2%, $28.67 and $18.93, respectively, and increased approximately 20 basis points, $0.35 and $0.30 from the prior linked quarter. 3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio , book value and tangible book value per share were 11.2%, $28.67 and $18.93, respectively, and increased approximately 20 basis points, $0.35 and $0.30 from the prior linked quarter. Share repurchases: The Company repurchased 338,087 shares totaling $5.0 million. The Company has 1,638,524 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “Our current quarter results reflected prudent balance sheet management and expense discipline. As rates are elevated and the yield curve remains inverted, net interest margin compressed during the quarter, but the pace of margin compression is slowing. Additionally, our credit quality continues to remain robust, we grew capital, and continued share repurchases during the quarter.” Mr. Maher added, “The Company is well positioned to bolster shareholder value through growth in the second half of the year.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 110th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 16, 2024 to common stockholders of record on August 5, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on August 15, 2024 to preferred stockholders of record on July 31, 2024.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, net gain on sale of trust business, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Estimated.

3 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter net interest income and margin were impacted by a mix-shift to and repricing of higher cost funding. Deposit betas increased modestly to 42%, from 40% in the prior linked quarter.4 Additionally, the current quarter provision for credit losses includes the impact of an additional $1.6 million charge-off on the single commercial real estate relationship that was previously moved to non-accrual and partially charged-off in 2023. The collateral related to the noted credit is currently under an agreement to sell, which is expected to occur during the third quarter.

4 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $82.3 million, from $92.1 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin decreased to 2.71%, from 3.02%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.05%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $46.3 million due to balance sheet contraction while the average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 5.25%, from 4.91%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.14%, from 2.39%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.37%, from 1.52%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $149.6 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits, partly offset by a decrease in total borrowings.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $168.5 million, from $190.9 million, reflecting the net impact of the higher interest rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.76%, from 3.17%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $146.4 million, primarily driven by securities growth of $135.4 million, while the average yield increased to 5.25%, from 4.80%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.09%, from 2.08%. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.34%, from 1.21%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $392.0 million. The drivers for the three month periods, described above, were also the drivers for the six month periods.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 vs. March 31, 2024

Net interest income decreased by $4.0 million, primarily due to an increase in cost of funds and lower average-interest earning assets. Net interest margin decreased to 2.71%, from 2.81%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $146.6 million, primarily due to a decrease in loans. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.25%, from 5.26%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.14%, from 3.03%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits. Total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 2.37%, from 2.31%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $129.4 million, primarily due to decreases in brokered time deposits and high yield savings accounts, partly offset by an increase in borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.1 million and $3.7 million, respectively, as compared to $1.2 million and $4.2 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $591,000 in the prior linked quarter. The current quarter provision was driven by the additional charge-off previously noted and changes in the external macro-economic forecasts, partly offset by lower loan balances.

Net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $123,000 and $76,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The current quarter includes the impact of an additional $1.6 million charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship, as previously noted. Net loan charge-offs were $349,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

Other income increased to $11.0 million, as compared to $8.9 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains/losses on equity investments of $887,000 for the current quarter, and adversely impacted by non-core operations of $559,000 for the prior year quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $611,000, primarily driven by increases in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance of $544,000 and net gain on sale of loans of $387,000, partially offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $587,000 on lower title activity and retail deposit fees.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

Other income increased to $23.3 million, as compared to $11.0 million. The current period was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million related to net gains on equity investments and sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. The prior year was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $8.1 million, primarily related to losses on sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $241,000, primarily driven by increases in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance of $1.1 million, which included one-time death benefits in the current period, and net gain on sale of loans of $724,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $1.3 million, which was driven by the same factors as noted above.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 vs. March 31, 2024

Other income in the prior linked quarter was $12.3 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $3.1 million related to net gains on equity investments and sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $897,000, primarily due to an increase in fees and service charges of $542,000, which was driven by higher title activity.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

Operating expenses decreased $4.3 million to $58.6 million, from $62.9 million. The primary drivers were decreases in professional fees of $2.9 million and compensation and employee benefits expenses of $1.1 million, which reflect the net realization of the Company’s performance improvements initiatives and strategic investments made over the past year.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $117.3 million, as compared to $124.2 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by an FDIC special assessment in the current year of $418,000, and merger related and net branch consolidation expenses of $92,000 in the prior year period.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $7.3 million. The primary drivers were decreases in professional fees of $5.3 million and compensation and employee benefits expenses of $2.2 million, which reflect the net realization of the Company’s performance improvements initiatives and strategic investments made over the past year.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 vs. March 31, 2024

Operating expenses in the prior linked quarter were $58.7 million and included non-core operations of $418,000, related to an FDIC special assessment. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $366,000.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $7.1 million and $17.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to $9.0 million and $17.7 million for the same prior year periods, and $10.6 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 22.5% and 25.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to 24.4% and 24.0% for the same prior year periods, and 27.1% for the prior linked quarter. The prior linked quarter and current year’s effective tax rates were negatively impacted by 3.0% and 1.6%, respectively, due to a non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million.

Financial Condition

June 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $216.5 million to $13.32 billion, from $13.54 billion, primarily due to decreases in loans and debt securities. Total loans decreased by $175.3 million to $10.02 billion, from $10.19 billion, primarily due to a decrease in the total commercial portfolio of $165.3 million driven by loan payoffs and lower loan originations. The loan pipeline increased by $76.1 million to $259.1 million from $183.0 million. Held-to-maturity debt securities decreased by $53.9 million to $1.11 billion, from $1.16 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased $32.4 million to $721.5 million, from $753.9 million, primarily due to principal reductions and maturities. Other assets increased by $23.3 million to $203.0 million, from $179.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $231.2 million to $11.65 billion, from $11.88 billion primarily related to lower deposits and a funding mix shift. Deposits decreased by $440.9 million to $9.99 billion, from $10.43 billion, primarily due to decreases in high-yield savings accounts of $283.1 million and interest bearing deposits of $243.9 million. Time deposits decreased to $2.37 billion, from $2.45 billion, representing 23.7% and 23.4% of total deposits, respectively, which was primarily related to planned runoff of brokered time deposits which decreased by $229.9 million, offset by increases in retail time deposits of $161.7 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 100.3%, as compared to 97.7%. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances decreased by $59.3 million to $789.3 million, from $848.6 million due to a mix shift in funding sources to other borrowings, which increased by $228.0 million to $424.5 million, from $196.5 million, as a result of lower cost funding availability.

Other liabilities increased by $31.4 million to $332.1 million, from $300.7 million, primarily due to an increase in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at June 30, 2024, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which increased to 11.2%, up approximately 35 basis points from December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.68 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of share repurchases and dividends. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,295,914 shares totaling $20.1 million representing a weighted average cost of $15.35. The Company had 1,638,524 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $3.7 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company actively monitors its goodwill as the challenging economic environment persists and continues to pressure the Company’s stock price and industry valuations. The Company customarily performs its annual goodwill impairment assessment during the third quarter.

The Company’s tangible common equity3 increased by $11.6 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.59% at June 30, 2024, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 26 basis points during the quarter to 8.64%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $28.67, as compared to $27.96. Tangible book value per common share3 increased to $18.93, as compared to $18.35.

Asset Quality

June 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Overall asset quality metrics remained stable. The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $33.4 million from $29.5 million and represented 0.33% and 0.29% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 205.97%, as compared to 227.21%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $9.7 million, from $19.2 million. Criticized and classified assets decreased to $142.6 million, from $146.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.69% of total loans, as compared to 0.66%. Refer to` “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $30.6 million, from $26.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 225.10%, as compared to 254.64%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $8.5 million, from $17.7 million. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $75.0 million, or 0.75% of total loans, as compared to $74.7 million, or 0.73% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company’s rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 181,198 $ 130,422 $ 153,718 $ 457,747 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 721,484 744,944 753,892 452,016 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $958 at June 30, 2024, $1,058 at March 31, 2024, $1,133 at December 31, 2023 and $964 at June 30, 2023 (estimated fair value of $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024, $1,029,965 at March 31, 2024, $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023 and $1,109,756 at June 30, 2023) 1,105,843 1,128,666 1,159,735 1,222,507 Equity investments 104,132 103,201 100,163 96,452 Restricted equity investments, at cost 92,679 85,689 93,766 105,305 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $68,839 at June 30, 2024, $67,173 at March 31, 2024, $67,137 at December 31, 2023 and $61,791 at June 30, 2023 9,961,117 10,068,209 10,136,721 10,030,106 Loans held-for-sale 2,062 4,702 5,166 4,200 Interest and dividends receivable 50,976 52,502 51,874 47,933 Premises and equipment, net 117,392 119,211 121,372 124,139 Bank owned life insurance 267,867 266,615 266,498 263,836 Assets held for sale 28 28 28 3,608 Goodwill 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Core deposit intangible 7,859 8,669 9,513 11,476 Other assets 202,972 199,974 179,661 213,432 Total assets $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,538,903 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 9,994,017 $ 10,236,851 $ 10,434,949 $ 10,158,337 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 789,337 658,436 848,636 1,091,666 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 80,000 66,798 73,148 74,452 Other borrowings 424,490 425,722 196,456 195,925 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 25,168 28,187 22,407 27,839 Other liabilities 332,074 337,147 300,712 364,401 Total liabilities 11,645,086 11,753,141 11,876,308 11,912,620 Stockholders’ equity: OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,675,885 1,665,112 1,661,163 1,625,435 Non-controlling interest 784 725 782 848 Total stockholders’ equity 1,676,669 1,665,837 1,661,945 1,626,283 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,538,903





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------| Interest income: Loans $ 136,049 $ 137,121 $ 129,104 $ 273,170 $ 250,824 Debt securities 19,039 19,861 14,320 38,900 28,606 Equity investments and other 4,338 4,620 6,672 8,958 9,700 Total interest income 159,426 161,602 150,096 321,028 289,130 Interest expense: Deposits 60,071 59,855 37,934 119,926 59,264 Borrowed funds 17,092 15,523 20,053 32,615 38,955 Total interest expense 77,163 75,378 57,987 152,541 98,219 Net interest income 82,263 86,224 92,109 168,487 190,911 Provision for credit losses 3,114 591 1,229 3,705 4,242 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,149 85,633 90,880 164,782 186,669 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 1,571 1,416 1,544 2,987 2,874 Trust and asset management revenue 419 526 645 945 1,257 Fees and service charges 5,015 4,473 5,602 9,488 10,761 Net gain on sales of loans 420 357 33 777 53 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 887 1,923 (559 ) 2,810 (7,360 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,726 1,862 1,182 3,588 2,463 Commercial loan swap income 241 138 — 379 701 Other 706 1,591 481 2,297 252 Total other income 10,985 12,286 8,928 23,271 11,001 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 33,136 32,759 34,222 65,895 68,142 Occupancy 5,175 5,199 5,265 10,374 10,504 Equipment 1,068 1,130 1,101 2,198 2,306 Marketing 1,175 990 961 2,165 1,943 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 2,685 3,135 2,465 5,820 4,214 Data processing 6,018 5,956 6,165 11,974 12,319 Check card processing 1,075 1,050 1,214 2,125 2,495 Professional fees 2,161 2,732 5,083 4,893 10,181 Amortization of core deposit intangible 810 844 994 1,654 2,021 Branch consolidation expense, net — — — — 70 Merger related expenses — — — — 22 Other operating expense 5,317 4,877 5,460 10,194 10,022 Total operating expenses 58,620 58,672 62,930 117,292 124,239 Income before provision for income taxes 31,514 39,247 36,878 70,761 73,431 Provision for income taxes 7,082 10,637 8,996 17,719 17,650 Net income 24,432 28,610 27,882 53,042 55,781 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 59 (57 ) 85 2 101 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24,373 28,667 27,797 53,040 55,680 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 1,004 2,008 2,008 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,793 $ 51,032 $ 53,672 Basic earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 Average basic shares outstanding 58,356 58,789 59,147 58,489 58,988 Average diluted shares outstanding 58,357 58,791 59,153 58,490 59,038





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial: Commercial real estate - investor $ 5,324,994 $ 5,322,755 $ 5,353,974 $ 5,334,279 $ 5,319,686 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 857,710 914,582 943,891 957,216 981,618 Commercial and industrial 616,400 677,176 666,532 652,119 620,284 Total commercial 6,799,104 6,914,513 6,964,397 6,943,614 6,921,588 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,977,698 2,965,276 2,979,534 2,928,259 2,906,556 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer") 242,526 245,859 250,664 251,698 255,486 Total consumer 3,220,224 3,211,135 3,230,198 3,179,957 3,162,042 Total loans 10,019,328 10,125,648 10,194,595 10,123,571 10,083,630 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 10,628 9,734 9,263 8,462 8,267 Allowance for loan credit losses (68,839 ) (67,173 ) (67,137 ) (63,877 ) (61,791 ) Loans receivable, net $ 9,961,117 $ 10,068,209 $ 10,136,721 $ 10,068,156 $ 10,030,106 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 104,136 $ 89,555 $ 68,217 $ 52,796 $ 50,820 At June 30, 2024 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 7.88 % $ 166,206 $ 66,167 $ 124,707 $ 50,756 $ 39,164 Residential real estate 6.96 80,330 57,340 49,499 66,682 58,022 Other consumer 8.81 12,586 13,030 8,819 13,795 18,621 Total 7.64 % $ 259,122 $ 136,537 $ 183,025 $ 131,233 $ 115,807





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 7.98 % $ 56,053 $ 123,010 $ 94,294 $ 90,263 $ 197,732 Residential real estate 6.74 121,388 78,270 113,227 92,299 100,542 Other consumer 8.99 16,970 11,405 16,971 17,019 22,487 Total 7.29 % $ 194,411 $ 212,685 $ 224,492 $ 199,581 $ 320,761 Loans sold $ 45,045 $ 29,965 $ 20,138 $ 15,404 $ 18,664

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.



DEPOSITS At June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,632,521 $ 1,639,828 $ 1,657,119 $ 1,827,381 $ 1,854,136 Interest-bearing checking 3,667,837 3,865,699 3,911,766 3,708,874 3,537,834 Money market 1,210,312 1,150,979 1,021,805 860,025 770,440 Savings 1,115,688 1,260,309 1,398,837 1,484,000 1,229,897 Time deposits (1) 2,367,659 2,320,036 2,445,422 2,653,649 2,766,030 Total deposits $ 9,994,017 $ 10,236,851 $ 10,434,949 $ 10,533,929 $ 10,158,337





(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $401.6 million, $543.4 million, $631.5 million, $995.5 million, and $1.42 billion at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands) ASSET QUALITY (1)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Non-performing loans: Commercial real estate - investor $ 19,761 $ 21,507 $ 20,820 $ 20,723 $ 13,000 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,081 3,355 351 240 565 Commercial and industrial 434 567 304 1,120 199 Residential real estate 7,213 7,181 5,542 5,624 6,174 Other consumer 1,933 2,401 2,531 2,391 2,820 Total non-performing loans $ 33,422 $ 35,011 $ 29,548 $ 30,098 $ 22,758 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 9,655 $ 17,534 $ 19,202 $ 20,591 $ 3,136 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 8,677 $ 9,075 $ 6,420 $ 6,679 $ 6,882 Performing 27,184 15,619 15,361 7,645 7,516 Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) $ 35,861 $ 24,694 $ 21,781 $ 14,324 $ 14,398 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 68,839 $ 67,173 $ 67,137 $ 63,877 $ 61,791 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3) 0.69 % 0.66 % 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 205.97 191.86 227.21 212.23 271.51 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.33 0.35 0.29 0.30 0.23 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.25 0.26 0.22 0.22 0.17 Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 16,058 $ 16,700 $ 16,122 $ 18,640 $ 18,872 Non-performing PCD loans 2,841 3,525 3,183 3,177 3,171 Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 1,188 2,088 1,516 13,007 1,976 PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 759 764 771 750 755 Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (4) Non-performing loans 30,581 31,486 26,365 26,921 19,587 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 8,467 15,446 17,686 7,584 1,160 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 35,102 23,930 21,010 13,574 13,643 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 225.10 % 213.34 % 254.64 % 237.28 % 315.47 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.31 0.31 0.26 0.27 0.19 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.23 0.23 0.19 0.20 0.14





(1) At June 30, 2024, non-performing loans included the remaining exposure of $7.2 million on the single commercial real estate relationship discussed in “Results of Operations”. (2) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. (3) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $6.1 million, $7.0 million, $7.5 million, $8.8 million and $9.8 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.





NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Net loan charge-offs: Loan charge-offs (1) $ (1,600 ) $ (441 ) $ (98 ) $ (8,379 ) $ (206 ) Recoveries on loans 148 92 63 108 83 Net loan charge-offs $ (1,452 ) $ (349 ) $ (35 ) $ (8,271 ) $ (123 ) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.01 % — % 0.33 % — % Net loan charge-offs detail: Commercial $ (1,576 ) $ (35 ) $ 9 $ (8,332 ) $ (117 ) Residential real estate 87 66 9 17 9 Other consumer 37 (380 ) (53 ) 44 (15 ) Net loan charge-offs $ (1,452 ) $ (349 ) $ (35 ) $ (8,271 ) $ (123 )

(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 includes charge-offs related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 132,574 $ 1,770 5.37 % $ 163,192 $ 2,226 5.49 % $ 308,238 $ 4,283 5.57 % Securities (2) 2,058,711 21,607 4.22 2,098,421 22,255 4.27 1,931,032 16,709 3.47 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,845,988 102,620 6.03 6,925,048 104,421 6.06 6,912,698 99,350 5.76 Residential real estate 2,978,749 29,072 3.90 2,974,468 28,596 3.85 2,895,629 25,936 3.58 Other consumer 246,024 4,357 7.12 248,396 4,104 6.65 255,785 3,818 5.99 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (58,270 ) — — (59,141 ) — — (53,327 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,012,491 136,049 5.46 10,088,771 137,121 5.46 10,010,785 129,104 5.17 Total interest-earning assets 12,203,776 159,426 5.25 12,350,384 161,602 5.26 12,250,055 150,096 4.91 Non-interest-earning assets 1,237,442 1,206,336 1,217,666 Total assets $ 13,441,218 $ 13,556,720 $ 13,467,721 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,862,060 21,043 2.19 % $ 3,925,965 20,795 2.13 % $ 3,718,289 11,964 1.29 % Money market 1,183,429 10,482 3.56 1,092,003 9,172 3.38 694,311 3,678 2.12 Savings 1,164,203 2,604 0.90 1,355,718 4,462 1.32 1,248,312 389 0.12 Time deposits 2,337,458 25,942 4.46 2,414,063 25,426 4.24 2,458,872 21,903 3.57 Total 8,547,150 60,071 2.83 8,787,749 59,855 2.74 8,119,784 37,934 1.87 FHLB Advances 711,801 8,746 4.94 644,818 7,771 4.85 1,246,914 15,406 4.96 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 72,305 478 2.66 68,500 411 2.41 71,752 192 1.07 Other borrowings (4) 541,266 7,868 5.85 500,901 7,341 5.89 284,460 4,455 6.28 Total borrowings 1,325,372 17,092 5.19 1,214,219 15,523 5.14 1,603,126 20,053 5.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,872,522 77,163 3.14 10,001,968 75,378 3.03 9,722,910 57,987 2.39 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,626,165 1,634,583 1,873,226 Non-interest-bearing liabilities(4) 268,078 247,129 244,892 Total liabilities 11,766,765 11,883,680 11,841,028 Stockholders’ equity 1,674,453 1,673,040 1,626,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,441,218 $ 13,556,720 $ 13,467,721 Net interest income $ 82,263 $ 86,224 $ 92,109 Net interest rate spread (5) 2.11 % 2.23 % 2.52 % Net interest margin (6) 2.71 % 2.81 % 3.02 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.37 % 2.31 % 1.52 %





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 147,883 $ 3,995 5.43 % $ 219,482 $ 5,221 4.80 % Securities (2) 2,078,566 43,863 4.24 1,943,148 33,085 3.43 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,885,518 207,041 6.05 6,876,553 192,130 5.63 Residential real estate 2,976,608 57,668 3.87 2,883,904 51,097 3.54 Other consumer 247,210 8,461 6.88 259,573 7,597 5.90 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (58,705 ) — — (51,948 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,050,631 273,170 5.46 9,968,082 250,824 5.07 Total interest-earning assets 12,277,080 321,028 5.25 12,130,712 289,130 4.80 Non-interest-earning assets 1,221,889 1,226,061 Total assets $ 13,498,969 $ 13,356,773 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,894,013 41,838 2.16 % $ 3,790,413 18,234 0.97 % Money market 1,137,716 19,653 3.47 699,940 5,437 1.57 Savings 1,259,960 7,066 1.13 1,308,381 723 0.11 Time deposits 2,375,760 51,369 4.35 2,144,514 34,870 3.28 Total 8,667,449 119,926 2.78 7,943,248 59,264 1.50 FHLB Advances 678,309 16,517 4.90 1,234,919 29,824 4.87 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,403 889 2.54 71,825 282 0.79 Other borrowings (4) 521,084 15,209 5.87 295,248 8,849 6.04 Total borrowings 1,269,796 32,615 5.17 1,601,992 38,955 4.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,937,245 152,541 3.09 9,545,240 98,219 2.08 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,630,374 1,950,437 Non-interest-bearing liabilities (4) 257,603 242,864 Total liabilities 11,825,222 11,738,541 Stockholders’ equity 1,673,747 1,618,232 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,498,969 $ 13,356,773 Net interest income $ 168,487 $ 190,911 Net interest rate spread (5) 2.16 % 2.72 % Net interest margin (6) 2.76 % 3.17 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.34 % 1.21 %





(1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (4) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes reclassifications to conform with current period presentation. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 $ 13,498,183 $ 13,538,903 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 721,484 744,944 753,892 453,208 452,016 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,105,843 1,128,666 1,159,735 1,189,339 1,222,507 Equity investments 104,132 103,201 100,163 97,908 96,452 Restricted equity investments, at cost 92,679 85,689 93,766 82,484 105,305 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 9,961,117 10,068,209 10,136,721 10,068,156 10,030,106 Deposits 9,994,017 10,236,851 10,434,949 10,533,929 10,158,337 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 789,337 658,436 848,636 606,056 1,091,666 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 504,490 492,520 269,604 279,164 270,377 Total stockholders’ equity 1,676,669 1,665,837 1,661,945 1,637,604 1,626,283





For the Three Months Ended, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 159,426 $ 161,602 $ 160,434 $ 158,410 $ 150,096 Interest expense 77,163 75,378 72,610 67,414 57,987 Net interest income 82,263 86,224 87,824 90,996 92,109 Provision for credit losses 3,114 591 3,153 10,283 1,229 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,149 85,633 84,671 80,713 90,880 Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments and sale of trust business) 10,098 9,201 9,685 9,310 9,487 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 887 1,923 2,176 1,452 (559 ) Net gain on sale of trust business — 1,162 — — — Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment) 58,620 58,254 58,526 64,484 62,930 FDIC special assessment — 418 1,663 — — Income before provision for income taxes 31,514 39,247 36,343 26,991 36,878 Provision for income taxes 7,082 10,637 8,591 6,459 8,996 Net income 24,432 28,610 27,752 20,532 27,882 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 59 (57 ) 70 (135 ) 85 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 24,373 $ 28,667 $ 27,682 $ 20,667 $ 27,797 Net income available to common stockholders $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,678 $ 19,663 $ 26,793 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.45 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 1,086 $ 921 $ 1,604 $ 1,745 $ 1,152





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.70 % 0.82 % 0.78 % 0.57 % 0.80 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.73 0.85 0.81 0.59 0.83 Return on average stockholders’ equity (3) 5.61 6.65 6.41 4.75 6.61 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4) 8.10 9.61 9.33 6.93 9.70 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 8.51 10.09 9.81 7.29 10.21 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.59 12.41 12.28 12.13 12.01 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4) 9.08 8.92 8.80 8.64 8.51 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.64 8.49 8.38 8.21 8.09 Net interest rate spread 2.11 2.23 2.25 2.37 2.52 Net interest margin 2.71 2.81 2.82 2.91 3.02 Operating expenses to average assets 1.75 1.74 1.76 1.88 1.87 Efficiency ratio (5) 62.86 59.56 60.38 63.37 62.28 Loan-to-deposit ratio 100.30 98.90 97.70 96.10 99.30





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.76 % 0.81 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.79 0.84 Return on average stockholders’ equity (3) 6.13 6.69 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4) 8.86 9.84 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 9.30 10.37 Net interest rate spread 2.16 2.70 Net interest margin 2.76 3.17 Operating expenses to average assets 1.75 1.88 Efficiency ratio (5) 61.17 61.53





At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 150,519 $ 236,891 $ 335,769 $ 336,913 $ 339,890 Nest Egg AUA/M 403,647 407,478 401,420 385,317 397,927 Total AUA/M 554,166 644,369 737,189 722,230 737,817 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share at end of period 28.67 28.32 27.96 27.56 27.37 Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4) 18.93 18.63 18.35 17.93 17.72 Common shares outstanding at end of period 58,481,418 58,812,498 59,447,684 59,421,498 59,420,859 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 39 39 39 38 38 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 2,058,711 $ 2,098,421 $ 1,863,136 $ 1,873,450 $ 1,931,032 Loans receivable, net 10,012,491 10,088,771 10,089,161 10,040,522 10,010,785 Total interest-earning assets 12,203,776 12,350,384 12,349,140 12,384,797 12,250,055 Total goodwill and core deposit intangible 514,535 515,356 516,289 517,282 518,265 Total assets 13,441,218 13,556,720 13,593,107 13,637,213 13,467,721 Time deposits 2,337,458 2,414,063 2,596,706 2,867,921 2,458,872 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 10,173,315 10,422,332 10,633,516 10,626,159 9,993,010 Total borrowings 1,325,372 1,214,219 1,016,722 1,095,173 1,603,126 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,872,522 10,001,968 9,910,739 9,880,134 9,722,910 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,626,165 1,634,583 1,739,499 1,841,198 1,873,226 Stockholders' equity 1,674,453 1,673,040 1,650,699 1,642,899 1,626,693 Tangible stockholders’ equity (4) 1,159,918 1,157,684 1,134,410 1,125,617 1,108,428 Quarterly Yields and Costs Total securities 4.22 % 4.27 % 3.81 % 3.82 % 3.47 % Loans receivable, net 5.46 5.46 5.40 5.30 5.17 Total interest-earning assets 5.25 5.26 5.16 5.08 4.91 Time deposits 4.46 4.24 4.13 4.06 3.57 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.37 2.31 2.22 1.99 1.52 Total borrowed funds 5.19 5.14 5.13 5.12 5.02 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.14 3.03 2.91 2.71 2.39 Net interest spread 2.11 2.23 2.25 2.37 2.52 Net interest margin 2.71 2.81 2.82 2.91 3.02





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders. (4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,678 $ 19,663 $ 26,793 (Less) add non-recurring and non-core items: Net (gain) loss on equity investments (887 ) (1,923 ) (2,176 ) (1,452 ) 559 Net gain on sale of trust business — (1,162 ) — — — FDIC special assessment — 418 1,663 — — Income tax expense (benefit) on items 188 642 129 351 (162 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 22,670 $ 25,638 $ 26,294 $ 18,562 $ 27,190 Income tax expense $ 7,082 $ 10,637 $ 8,591 $ 6,459 $ 8,996 Provision for credit losses 3,114 591 3,153 10,283 1,229 Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items 188 642 129 351 (162 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 32,678 $ 36,224 $ 37,909 $ 34,953 $ 37,577 Core earnings diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.32 $ 0.46 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 $ 0.64 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.54 % 0.81 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.86 8.91 9.20 6.54 9.84 Return on average tangible common equity 8.26 9.36 9.67 6.88 10.36 Efficiency ratio 63.47 61.05 60.02 64.29 61.94





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 51,032 $ 53,672 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Net (gain) loss on equity investments(1) (2,810 ) 2,752 Net loss on sale of investments(1) — 5,305 Net gain on sale of trust business (1,162 ) — FDIC special assessment 418 — Merger related expenses — 22 Branch consolidation expense, net — 70 Income tax expense (benefit) on items 830 (1,959 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 48,308 $ 59,862 Income tax expense $ 17,719 $ 17,650 Provision for credit losses 3,705 4,242 Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items 830 (1,959 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 68,902 $ 83,713 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 1.01 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 1.42 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.90 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 8.38 10.98 Return on average tangible common equity 8.81 11.56 Efficiency ratio 62.24 59.13





(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



