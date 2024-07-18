Submit Release
SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights compared to the second quarter of the prior year:

  • Net income of $3.1 million, up 1.2 percent and in line with the same quarter last year. Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) increased to $0.47 or 6.8% from $0.44;
  • Net interest income totaled $9.7 million, a 1.7 percent decrease from the $9.8 million;
  • Loan growth increased to $1.01 billion, up by $20.6 million or 2.1 percent from the $984.8 million;
  • Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) increased to 0.93%, up 2 basis points from the previous year, while Return on Average Equity (“ROAE”) declined slightly to 10.16%, down 16 basis points from 10.32%.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Highlights compared to the same period of the prior year:

  • Mortgage Banking Revenue increased to $3.4 million, up by 22.8 percent from $2.8 million.

Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 Highlights compared to the prior year:

  • EPS was $1.78 for the twelve months ended June 2024, an increase of 1.1 percent from the prior twelve months of $1.76.
  • Total deposits were $1.12 billion at the end of June 2024, representing an increase of 4.1 percent from $1.07 billion at the end of June 2023.
  • Mortgage origination volume was $218.8 million for the trailing twelve months, with the servicing portfolio of $1.39 billion, which increased by 2.7 percent. 
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Jun. 2024 Jun. 2023 % Change   Jun. 2024 Jun. 2023 % Change  
Operating revenue $ 14,045   $ 14,190   -1.0 %   $ 27,176   $ 28,180   -3.6 %  
Interest income   15,654     14,406   8.7 %     30,954     28,230   9.6 %  
Interest expense   5,995     4,577   31.0 %     12,115     8,077   50.0 %  
Net interest income   9,659     9,829   -1.7 %     18,839     20,153   -6.5 %  
Provision for credit losses   -     145   -100.0 %     -     395   0.0 %  
Noninterest income   4,386     4,361   0.6 %     8,337     8,027   3.9 %  
Noninterest expense   10,671     10,339   3.2 %     20,953     21,112   -0.8 %  
Net income   3,113     3,075   1.2 %     5,481     5,525   -0.8 %  
Earnings per diluted share   0.47     0.44   6.8 %     0.82     0.79   3.8 %  
Return on average assets   0.93 %   0.91 % 2.2 %     0.82 %   0.82 % 0.0 %  
Return on average equity   10.16 %   10.32 % -1.6 %     9.02 %   9.01 % 0.1 %  

"We demonstrated solid execution and financial stability in the quarter ended June 30, 2024," stated Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "We maintained a net income of $3.1 million, a testament to our operational resilience and our relentless focus on profitability. Notably, our diluted earnings per share increased by 6.8% to $0.47, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering shareholder value amidst economic uncertainties."

"Our loan portfolio expanded to $1.01 billion, an increase of $20.6 million, showcasing our disciplined growth strategy and the strong confidence our clients place in our partnership. Despite ongoing market challenges, our deposit base grew by $44.0 million or 4.1% year-over-year to $1.12 billion, underscoring our margin oversight and the sustained trust of our customers. We continue to maintain a conservative risk profile, with peer leading asset quality and no loan charge-offs," added Mr. Klein.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

In the second quarter of 2024, SB Financial Group demonstrated operational resilience with a slight year-over-year decline in operating revenue of only 1.0%, coupled with an increase of 7.0% from the preceding quarter. Despite a 1.7% decrease in net interest income—largely attributable to elevated deposit costs—our financial management mitigated the impact, resulting in a nominal 5 basis point reduction in our net interest margin when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income recorded a 0.6% increase over the same quarter last year, fueled by a substantial 20.9% surge in gains from the sale of mortgages and OMSR, alongside a 14.4% increase in mortgage loan servicing fees. Consistent customer service fees further improved our solid revenue base. However, we noted variances in performance across other noninterest income areas, such as wealth management and title insurance services, which saw declines. For the first time in over 2 years, interest expenses decreased on a linked quarter basis, highlighting the stabilization of funding costs.

Mortgage Loan Business

In the second quarter of 2024, SB Financial Group’s mortgage loan business recorded a 14.9% increase in loan originations, reaching $75.1 million from $65.4 million in the corresponding period last year. This notable growth underscores some strengthening in the housing market and hopefully signals broader positive economic trends.

Mortgage sales demonstrated significant expansion this quarter, reaching $55.8 million, or 74% of total originations. This higher level of sales volume, marked a 16.5% year-over-year increase from $47.9 million, underscores our successful market penetration and strategic positioning, particularly in a competitive lending environment. Our mortgage banking net revenue saw an increase to $1.8 million, up 18.8% from the previous year, reflecting our strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the mortgage servicing portfolio expanded by 2.7%, reaching $1.39 billion, which reinforces our dedication to sustainable growth and enhanced servicing capabilities.

Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial Group, stated, “This quarter has showcased improved efficiency in our mortgage operations. Although our results slightly missed our internal targets, the shortfall primarily reflects the heightened competitiveness and shifting dynamics within the mortgage market. Despite these challenges, our proactive measures, most notably the expansion of our origination teams, have positioned us to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain our growth momentum.” 

Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023   Prior Year Growth
Mortgage originations $ 75,110   $ 42,912   $ 39,566   $ 61,200   $ 65,387     $ 9,723  
Mortgage sales   55,835     36,623     33,362     54,085     47,933       7,902  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,389,805     1,371,713     1,366,667     1,367,209     1,353,904       35,901  
Mortgage servicing rights   14,548     14,191     13,906     13,893     13,723       825  
               
               
Revenue              
Loan servicing fees   862     855     855     850     844       18  
OMSR amortization   (335 )   (273 )   (282 )   (334 )   (334 )     (1 )
Net administrative fees   527     582     573     516     510       17  
OMSR valuation adjustment   38     181     (12 )   (78 )   (16 )     54  
Net loan servicing fees   565     763     561     438     494       71  
Gain on sale of mortgages   1,277     781     747     1,207     1,056       221  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,842   $ 1,544   $ 1,308   $ 1,645   $ 1,550     $ 292  

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income at SB Financial Group increased slightly to $4.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, marking a modest increase of 0.6%. This growth is primarily attributable to strategic initiatives, including enhanced gain-on-sale yields from mortgage loans and higher recapture of servicing rights, which significantly contributed to our financial performance. Additionally, customer service fees rose marginally, reinforcing our attention in this area. Noninterest expenses for the second quarter were reported at $10.7 million, reflecting a 3.2% increase from the previous year's $10.3 million, as higher commission costs from mortgage volume drove compensation higher. 

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense                  
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023   Prior Year Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,386   $ 3,951   $ 5,531   $ 4,163   $ 4,361     $ 25  
NII / Total Revenue   31.5 %   30.1 %   36.6 %   30.4 %   30.7 %     0.8 %
NII / Average Assets   1.3 %   1.2 %   1.7 %   1.2 %   1.3 %     0.0 %
Total Revenue Growth   -0.6 %   -6.1 %   3.4 %   -5.3 %   -0.5 %     -0.6 %
               
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,671   $ 10,282   $ 10,369   $ 10,481   $ 10,339     $ 332  
Efficiency Ratio   75.9 %   78.2 %   68.4 %   79.0 %   72.7 %     3.2 %
NIE / Average Assets   3.2 %   3.1 %   3.1 %   3.1 %   3.1 %     0.1 %
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -1.9 %   -1.9 %   -1.4 %   -1.9 %   -1.8 %     -0.1 %
Total Expense Growth   3.2 %   -4.6 %   1.0 %   0.9 %   -4.3 %     3.2 %

Mr. Klein commented on the financial performance, stating, “Our noninterest income has shown consistent resilience, supported by significant gains from mortgage and mortgage servicing fees, reflecting our agility and expertise in capitalizing on favorable market conditions. Regarding expenses, the increase this quarter is driven by revenue generation activities. Our focus remains on optimizing our cost structure and ensuring operational efficiency, which is paramount in delivering sustained value to our stakeholders.”

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, SB Financial Group has continued to demonstrate financial stability, with total assets reporting a marginal increase to $1.34 billion, up by 0.06% year-over-year. Our loan portfolio again crossed the $1 billion threshold and now stands at $1.01 billion, marking an increase of $20.6 million or 2.1% compared to the previous year. This growth is indicative of our effective lending practices in a dynamic economic landscape. Furthermore, an increase in cash and cash equivalents has provided enhanced liquidity, further strengthening our financial position.

Shareholders’ equity experienced a slight quarterly expansion of 1.4% to $125.5 million compared to the linked quarter and also showed positive growth of 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. This growth underscores our consistent efforts to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

"In 2024, we have maintained a disciplined and proactive approach to our growth and capital management, aligning closely with our objectives. Our ability to sustain and grow our loan portfolio, even in a highly competitive market, demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our relationship-driven lending practices. Moreover, the year-over-year increase in shareholders' equity highlights our continued commitment to driving shareholder value. We remain poised to leverage any opportunities that will fortify our financial position and ensure long-term prosperity for our stakeholders," commented Mr. Klein. 

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Annual
Growth
Commercial $ 123,287   $ 120,016   $ 126,716   $ 120,325   $ 123,226   $ 61  
% of Total   12.3 %   12.1 %   12.7 %   12.2 %   12.5 %   0.0 %
Commercial RE   434,967     429,362     424,041     421,736     417,412     17,555  
% of Total   43.3 %   43.3 %   42.4 %   42.6 %   42.4 %   4.2 %
Agriculture   64,329     62,365     65,659     60,928     58,222     6,107  
% of Total   6.4 %   6.3 %   6.6 %   6.2 %   5.9 %   10.5 %
Residential RE   316,233     314,668     318,123     320,306     321,365     (5,132 )
% of Total   31.5 %   31.7 %   31.8 %   32.4 %   32.6 %   -1.6 %
Consumer & Other   66,574     65,141     65,673     65,726     64,599     1,975  
% of Total   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   3.1 %
Total Loans $ 1,005,390   $ 991,552   $ 1,000,212   $ 989,021   $ 984,824   $ 20,566  
Total Growth Percentage                 2.1 %
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 208,244   $ 219,395   $ 228,713   $ 224,182   $ 218,411   $ (10,167 )
% of Total   18.7 %   19.7 %   21.4 %   20.7 %   20.4 %   -4.7 %
Interest DDA   190,857     169,171     166,413     174,729     170,282     20,575  
% of Total   17.1 %   15.2 %   15.5 %   16.1 %   15.9 %   12.1 %
Savings   231,855     244,157     216,965     226,077     225,065     6,790  
% of Total   20.8 %   21.9 %   20.3 %   20.8 %   21.0 %   3.0 %
Money Market   225,650     221,362     202,605     216,565     217,681     7,969  
% of Total   20.2 %   19.9 %   18.9 %   20.0 %   20.3 %   3.7 %
Time Deposits   258,582     258,257     255,509     243,766     239,717     18,865  
% of Total   23.2 %   23.2 %   23.9 %   22.5 %   22.4 %   7.9 %
Total Deposits $ 1,115,188   $ 1,112,342   $ 1,070,205   $ 1,085,319   $ 1,071,156   $ 44,032  
Total Growth Percentage                 4.1 %

Asset Quality

SB Financial Group's dedication to maintaining exceptional asset quality remains evident through the second quarter of 2024. As of June 2024, nonperforming loans constituted 0.47% of total loans, reflecting an increase from 0.25% in the previous quarter. Despite the slight increase in nonperforming loans to total loans, our criticized loan categories are down nearly 23% compared to the prior year and our reserve coverage remains above 325%.

Moreover, the net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio, annualized at -0.01%, highlights our effective management of loan repayments and the high quality of our credit portfolio. These metrics reinforce our reputation for rigorous risk management and credit excellence.

Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial, commented, “Our second-quarter performance underscores our unwavering commitment to asset quality. Despite a slight increase in nonperforming loans, our substantial allowance for credit losses and effective loan management practices reflects our measured approach to risk management. We are steadfast in ensuring the strength and stability of our loan portfolio, even in the face of economic fluctuations.” 

             
Nonperforming Assets           Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios) Jun. 2024 Mar. 2024 Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023
Commercial & Agriculture $ 2,781   $ 897   $ 748   $ 717   $ 170   $ 2,611  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   1.48 %   0.49 %   0.39 %   0.40 %   0.09 %   1535.9 %
Commercial RE   475     49     168     222     192     283  
% of Total CRE loans   0.11 %   0.01 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   147.4 %
Residential RE   1,247     1,295     1,690     2,182     2,266     (1,019 )
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.39 %   0.41 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.71 %   -45.0 %
Consumer & Other   231     193     212     208     282     (51 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.35 %   0.30 %   0.32 %   0.32 %   0.44 %   -18.1 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans   4,734     2,434     2,818     3,329     2,910     1,824  
% of Total loans   0.47 %   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.30 %   62.7 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   510     510     511     629     625     (115 )
Total Change (%)             -18.4 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,244   $ 2,944   $ 3,329   $ 3,958   $ 3,535   $ 1,709  
% of Total assets   0.39 %   0.22 %   0.25 %   0.30 %   0.26 %   48.35 %
             

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on July 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                     
    June   March   December   September   June
($ in thousands)    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023 
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 21,983     $ 26,602     $ 22,965     $ 19,049     $ 20,993  
Interest bearing time deposits     2,417       2,417       1,535       1,180       1,180  
Available-for-sale securities     208,156       213,239       219,708       212,768       227,996  
Loans held for sale     7,864       4,730       2,525       3,206       5,684  
Loans, net of unearned income     1,005,390       991,552       1,000,212       989,021       984,824  
Allowance for credit losses     (15,612 )     (15,643 )     (15,786 )     (15,790 )     (15,795 )
Premises and equipment, net     20,860       20,985       21,378       21,934       22,230  
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     5,204       6,512       7,279       6,261       7,634  
Foreclosed assets and other assets     510       510       511       629       625  
Interest receivable     4,821       3,706       4,657       6,673       4,079  
Goodwill     23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
Cash value of life insurance     30,294       30,103       29,121       29,291       29,183  
Mortgage servicing rights     14,548       14,191       13,906       13,893       13,723  
Other assets     12,512       13,869       11,999       15,120       15,840  
                     
Total assets   $ 1,342,186     $ 1,336,012     $ 1,343,249     $ 1,326,474     $ 1,341,435  
                     
                     
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits                    
Non interest bearing demand   $ 208,244     $ 219,395     $ 228,713     $ 224,182     $ 218,411  
Interest bearing demand     190,857       169,171       166,413       174,729       170,282  
Savings     231,855       244,157       216,965       226,077       225,065  
Money market     225,650       221,362       202,605       216,565       217,681  
Time deposits     258,582       258,257       255,509       243,766       239,717  
                     
Total deposits     1,115,188       1,112,342       1,070,205       1,085,319       1,071,156  
                     
Short-term borrowings     15,178       12,916       13,387       16,519       21,118  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     35,000       35,000       83,600       59,500       81,300  
Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,666       19,654       19,642       19,630       19,618  
Interest payable     2,944       2,772       2,443       2,216       1,866  
Other liabilities     18,421       19,295       19,320       20,632       18,401  
                     
Total liabilities     1,216,707       1,212,289       1,218,907       1,214,126       1,223,769  
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
Additional paid-in capital     15,195       14,978       15,124       15,037       15,154  
Retained earnings     112,104       109,938       108,486       105,521       103,725  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (31,801 )     (31,547 )     (29,831 )     (39,517 )     (32,894 )
Treasury stock     (31,338 )     (30,965 )     (30,756 )     (30,012 )     (29,638 )
                     
Total shareholders' equity     125,479       123,723       124,342       112,348       117,666  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,342,186     $ 1,336,012     $ 1,343,249     $ 1,326,474     $ 1,341,435  
                     



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                               
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
                               
    June   March   December   September   June   June   June  
Interest income    2024    2024    2023     2023     2023    2024    2023  
Loans                              
  Taxable   $ 13,883   $ 13,547   $ 13,438     $ 13,128     $ 12,715   $ 27,430   $ 24,841  
  Tax exempt     124     123     124       122       121     247     237  
Securities                              
  Taxable     1,610     1,593     1,526       1,507       1,524     3,203     3,059  
  Tax exempt     37     37     38       39       46     74     93  
                               
Total interest income      15,654     15,300     15,126       14,796       14,406     30,954     28,230  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits     5,208     5,090     4,398       4,194       3,538     10,298     6,116  
Repurchase agreements & other     36     34     39       16       9     70     19  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   370     613     720       666       664     983     1,217  
Trust preferred securities     187     188     191       189       172     375     336  
Subordinated debt     194     195     194       195       194     389     389  
                               
Total interest expense      5,995     6,120     5,542       5,260       4,577     12,115     8,077  
                               
                               
Net interest income     9,659     9,180     9,584       9,536       9,829     18,839     20,153  
                               
Provision for credit losses     -     -     (74 )     (6 )     145     -     395  
                               
Net interest income after provision                              
  for loan losses     9,659     9,180     9,658       9,542       9,684     18,839     19,758  
                               
Noninterest income                              
Wealth management fees     848     865     838       837       940     1,713     1,857  
Customer service fees     875     880     844       863       871     1,755     1,696  
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   1,277     781     747       1,207       1,056     2,058     1,655  
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net     565     763     561       438       494     1,328     1,102  
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   105     10     177       10       218     115     242  
Title insurance revenue     406     266     378       429       455     672     828  
Net gain on sales of securities     -     -     1,453       -       -     -     -  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets     -     -     16       -       15     -     4  
Other     310     386     517       379       312     696     643  
                               
Total interest income      4,386     3,951     5,531       4,163       4,361     8,337     8,027  
                               
Noninterest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     6,009     5,352     5,652       5,491       5,721     11,361     11,634  
Net occupancy expense     707     769     746       764       802     1,476     1,586  
Equipment expense     1,060     1,077     1,027       1,068       1,002     2,137     1,983  
Data processing fees     727     769     680       648       685     1,496     1,331  
Professional fees     615     758     926       623       612     1,373     1,475  
Marketing expense     176     197     182       189       213     373     411  
Telephone and communication expense     156     105     132       124       124     261     245  
Postage and delivery expense     89     97     167       100       78     186     165  
State, local and other taxes     230     245     285       218       218     475     446  
Employee expense     159     178     146       141       156     337     344  
Other expenses     743     735     426       1,115       728     1,478     1,492  
                               
Total interest expense      10,671     10,282     10,369       10,481       10,339     20,953     21,112  
                               
                               
Income before income tax expense     3,374     2,849     4,820       3,224       3,706     6,223     6,673  
                               
Income tax expense     261     481     937       537       631     742     1,148  
                               
    $ 3,113   $ 2,368   $ 3,883     $ 2,687     $ 3,075   $ 5,481   $ 5,525  
                               
Common share data:                              
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.47   $ 0.35   $ 0.58     $ 0.40     $ 0.45   $ 0.82   $ 0.80  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47   $ 0.35   $ 0.57     $ 0.39     $ 0.44   $ 0.82   $ 0.79  
                               
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                              
Basic:     6,692     6,715     6,748       6,791       6,847     6,703     6,890  
Diluted:     6,700     6,723     6,851       6,878       6,910     6,715     6,976  
                               



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
                             
    June   March   December   September   June   June   June
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS    2024     2024     2023     2023     2023     2024     2023 
                             
   Net interest income   $ 9,659     $ 9,180     $ 9,584     $ 9,536     $ 9,829     $ 18,839     $ 20,153  
         Tax-equivalent adjustment     43       43       43       43       44       85       88  
   Tax-equivalent net interest income     9,702       9,223       9,627       9,579       9,873       18,924       20,241  
   Provision for credit loss     -       -       (74 )     (6 )     145       -       395  
   Noninterest income     4,386       3,951       5,531       4,163       4,361       8,337       8,027  
   Total operating revenue     14,045       13,131       15,115       13,699       14,190       27,176       28,180  
   Noninterest expense     10,671       10,282       10,369       10,481       10,339       20,953       21,112  
   Pre-tax pre-provision income     3,374       2,849       4,746       3,218       3,851       6,223       7,068  
   Net income     3,113       2,368       3,883       2,687       3,075       5,481       5,525  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
   Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.47       0.35       0.58       0.40       0.45       0.82       0.80  
   Diluted earnings per share     0.47       0.35       0.57       0.39       0.44       0.82       0.79  
   Common dividends     0.140       0.135       0.135       0.130       0.130       0.275       0.255  
   Book value per common share     18.80       18.46       18.50       16.59       17.30       18.80       17.30  
   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     15.26       14.93       14.98       13.09       13.81       15.26       13.81  
   Market price per common share     14.00       13.78       15.35       13.50       12.62       14.00       12.62  
   Market price to TBV     91.8 %     92.3 %     102.5 %     103.1 %     91.4 %     91.8 %     91.4 %
   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     7.9       7.9       8.8       8.0       7.1       7.9       7.1  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
   Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.93 %     0.71 %     1.17 %     0.80 %     0.91 %     0.82 %     0.82 %
   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     1.01 %     0.85 %     1.43 %     0.96 %     1.14 %     1.00 %     1.14 %
   Return on average equity (ROE)     10.16 %     7.70 %     13.23 %     9.25 %     10.32 %     9.02 %     9.01 %
   Return on average tangible equity     12.59 %     9.53 %     16.57 %     11.62 %     12.89 %     11.21 %     11.18 %
   Efficiency ratio     75.86 %     78.17 %     68.44 %     79.00 %     72.71 %     76.98 %     74.77 %
   Earning asset yield     5.02 %     4.97 %     4.89 %     4.78 %     4.61 %     4.96 %     4.54 %
   Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.47 %     2.55 %     2.33 %     2.18 %     1.90 %     2.51 %     1.69 %
   Net interest margin     3.10 %     2.98 %     3.10 %     3.08 %     3.15 %     3.02 %     3.24 %
   Tax equivalent effect     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %
   Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.11 %     2.99 %     3.11 %     3.09 %     3.16 %     3.04 %     3.26 %
   Non interest income/Average assets     1.31 %     1.19 %     1.67 %     1.24 %     1.30 %     1.25 %     1.20 %
   Non interest expense/Average assets     3.18 %     3.08 %     3.12 %     3.13 %     3.07 %     3.13 %     3.15 %
   Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -1.87 %     -1.90 %     -1.46 %     -1.89 %     -1.78 %     -1.89 %     -1.95 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
   Gross charge-offs     -       66       5       12       32       66       101  
   Recoveries     16       9       1       7       10       25       18  
   Net charge-offs     (16 )     57       4       5       22       41       83  
   Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.47 %     0.25 %     0.28 %     0.34 %     0.30 %     0.47 %     0.30 %
   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.52 %     0.30 %     0.33 %     0.40 %     0.36 %     0.52 %     0.36 %
   Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.39 %     0.22 %     0.25 %     0.30 %     0.26 %     0.39 %     0.26 %
   Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     329.78 %     642.69 %     560.18 %     474.32 %     542.78 %     329.78 %     542.78 %
   Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.55 %     1.58 %     1.58 %     1.60 %     1.60 %     1.55 %     1.60 %
   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     (0.01 %)     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
   Loans/ Deposits     90.15 %     89.14 %     93.46 %     91.13 %     91.94 %     90.15 %     91.94 %
   Equity/ Assets     9.35 %     9.26 %     9.26 %     8.47 %     8.77 %     9.35 %     8.77 %
   Tangible equity/Tangible assets     7.72 %     7.63 %     7.63 %     6.81 %     7.13 %     7.72 %     7.13 %
   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.89 %     13.84 %     13.42 %     13.56 %     13.18 %     13.89 %     13.18 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
   Total assets     1,342,186       1,336,012       1,343,249       1,326,474       1,341,435       1,342,186       1,341,435  
   Total loans     1,005,390       991,552       1,000,212       989,021       984,824       1,005,390       984,824  
   Deposits     1,115,188       1,112,342       1,070,205       1,085,319       1,071,156       1,115,188       1,071,156  
   Shareholders equity     125,479       123,723       124,342       112,348       117,666       125,479       117,666  
   Goodwill and intangibles     23,630       23,646       23,662       23,687       23,710       23,630       23,710  
   Tangible equity     101,849       100,077       100,680       88,661       93,956       101,849       93,956  
   Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,389,805       1,371,713       1,366,667       1,367,209       1,353,904       1,389,805       1,353,904  
   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     525,713       525,517       501,829       478,236       499,255       525,713       499,255  
   Total assets under care     3,257,704       3,233,242       3,211,745       3,171,919       3,194,594       3,257,704       3,194,594  
   Full-time equivalent employees     249       245       251       252       253       249       253  
   Period end common shares outstanding     6,676       6,702       6,720       6,773       6,803       6,676       6,803  
   Market capitalization (all)     93,458       92,359       103,147       91,437       85,857       93,458       85,857  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
   Total assets     1,342,847       1,333,236       1,327,415       1,339,870       1,346,010       1,337,244       1,341,918  
   Total earning assets     1,246,099       1,230,736       1,236,165       1,239,145       1,248,813       1,246,956       1,243,540  
   Total loans     1,005,018       993,310       992,337       989,089       988,348       999,164       979,629  
   Deposits     1,120,367       1,091,803       1,084,939       1,095,414       1,100,344       1,106,633       1,098,647  
   Shareholders equity     122,510       123,058       117,397       116,165       119,177       121,474       122,601  
   Goodwill and intangibles     23,638       23,654       23,675       23,698       23,721       23,646       23,732  
   Tangible equity     98,872       99,404       93,722       92,467       95,456       97,828       98,869  
   Average basic shares outstanding     6,692       6,715       6,748       6,791       6,847       6,703       6,890  
   Average diluted shares outstanding     6,700       6,723       6,851       6,878       6,910       6,715       6,976  
                             



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
           
($ in thousands)   Three Months Ended June 30, 2024     Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
    Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                   
Taxable securities/cash   $ 236,320   $ 1,610 2.73 %     $ 252,899   $ 1,524 2.41 %
Nontaxable securities     4,761     37 3.11 %       7,566     46 2.43 %
Loans, net     1,005,018     14,007 5.57 %       988,348     12,836 5.19 %
                   
       Total earning assets     1,246,099     15,654 5.02 %       1,248,813     14,406 4.61 %
                   
Cash and due from banks     4,448             3,952      
Allowance for loan losses     (15,647 )           (15,556 )    
Premises and equipment     20,978             22,529      
Other assets     86,969             86,272      
                   
      Total assets   $ 1,342,847           $ 1,346,010      
                   
Liabilities                  
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 637,561   $ 2,776 1.74 %     $ 621,999   $ 1,850 1.19 %
Time deposits     257,359     2,432 3.78 %       239,532     1,688 2.82 %
Repurchase agreements & other     12,050     36 1.20 %       15,064     9 0.24 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     35,374     370 4.18 %       57,495     664 4.62 %
Trust preferred securities     10,310     187 7.26 %       10,310     172 6.67 %
Subordinated debt     19,658     194 3.95 %       19,610     194 3.96 %
                   
      Total interest bearing liabilities     972,312     5,995 2.47 %       964,010     4,577 1.90 %
                   
Non interest bearing demand     225,447     -         238,813     -  
                   
      Total funding     1,197,759     2.00 %       1,202,823     1.52 %
        44.20 %         1  
Other liabilities     22,578             20,301      
                   
      Total liabilities     1,220,337             1,223,124      
                   
Equity     122,510             122,886      
                   
      Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,342,847           $ 1,346,010     -  
                   
Net interest income     $ 9,659         $ 9,829  
                   
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure    3.10 %         3.15 %
                   
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.11 %         3.16 %
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                   
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2024     Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
    Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                   
Taxable securities/cash   $ 243,032   $ 3,203 2.64 %     $ 256,250   $ 3,059 2.39 %
Nontaxable securities     4,760     74 3.11 %       7,661     93 2.43 %
Loans, net     999,164     27,677 5.54 %       979,629     25,078 5.12 %
                   
       Total earning assets     1,246,956     30,954 4.96 %       1,243,540     28,230 4.54 %
                   
Cash and due from banks     4,479             4,019      
Allowance for loan losses     (15,739 )           (15,162 )    
Premises and equipment     21,130             22,692      
Other assets     80,418             86,829      
                   
      Total assets   $ 1,337,244           $ 1,341,918      
                   
Liabilities                  
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 621,950   $ 5,301 1.70 %     $ 629,061   $ 3,135 1.00 %
Time deposits     257,975     4,997 3.87 %       227,343     2,981 2.62 %
Repurchase agreements & Other     14,021     70 1.00 %       16,832     19 0.23 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     43,202     983 4.55 %       53,359     1,217 4.56 %
Trust preferred securities     10,310     375 7.27 %       10,310     336 6.52 %
Subordinated debt     19,652     389 3.96 %       19,604     389 3.97 %
                   
      Total interest bearing liabilities     967,110     12,115 2.51 %       956,509     8,077 1.69 %
                   
Non interest bearing demand     226,708     2.03 %       242,243     1.35 %
                   
      Total funding     1,193,818             1,198,752      
                   
Other liabilities     27,863             20,565      
                   
      Total liabilities     1,221,681             1,219,317      
                   
Equity     121,474             122,601      
                   
      Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,343,155           $ 1,341,918      
                   
Net interest income     $ 18,839         $ 20,153  
                   
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure    3.02 %         3.24 %
                   
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.04 %         3.26 %
 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                   



Non-GAAP reconciliation   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
                 
Total Operating Revenue   $ 14,045     $ 14,190     $ 27,176     $ 28,180  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *   (38 )     16       (219 )     (39 )
                 
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue     14,007       14,206       26,957       28,141  
                 
                 
Income before Income Taxes     3,374       3,706       6,223       6,673  
Adjustment for OMSR *     (38 )     16       (219 )     (39 )
                 
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes     3,336       3,722       6,004       6,634  
                 
                 
Provision for Income Taxes     261       631       742       1,148  
Adjustment for OMSR **     (8 )     3       (46 )     (8 )
                 
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes     253       634       696       1,140  
                 
                 
Net Income     3,113       3,075       5,481       5,525  
Adjustment for OMSR *     (30 )     13       (173 )     (31 )
                 
Adjusted Net Income     3,083       3,088       5,308       5,494  
                 
                 
Diluted Earnings per Share     0.47       0.44       0.82       0.79  
Adjustment for OMSR *     (0.01 )     0.01       (0.03 )     (0.00 )
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.46     $ 0.45     $ 0.79     $ 0.79  
                 
                 
Return on Average Assets     0.93 %     0.91 %     0.82 %     0.82 %
Adjustment for OMSR *     -0.01 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     -0.00 %
                 
Adjusted Return on Average Assets     0.92 %     0.92 %     0.81 %     0.82 %
                 
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights            
                 
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate        
                 

