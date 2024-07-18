South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.1 million, compared to $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the sale of Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”) in the second quarter of 2023, which resulted in a gain of $33.5 million before taxes and related expenses.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.66, compared to $0.64 for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.71 for the second quarter of 2023.

Average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 243 basis points, compared to 241 basis points for the first quarter of 2024 and 169 basis points for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.65% for the second quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.57% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2024 and 0.51% at June 30, 2023.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.07% annualized, compared to 1.04% annualized for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $24.15 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $23.56 as of March 31, 2024 and $21.82 as of June 30, 2023.

The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at June 30, 2024 were 16.86%, 12.61%, and 11.81%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results demonstrate our successful efforts to drive profitability and returns as we continue to strive to be a high performing bank. Strength in the quarter came from robust loan growth which lifted the yield on our loan portfolio and contributed to our net interest margin expansion. We also continued to closely manage our liquidity with a focus on maximizing the profitability and returns of the Bank. This led to a modest reduction in customer deposits as we worked to keep deposit costs steady through the quarter. Importantly, we believe competitive pressures for deposits have started to ease while new loan yields have remained robust, leading to our solid net interest margin expansion in the quarter. We also continue to aggressively manage the credit quality of our loan portfolio, having moved a multi-family property loan to nonaccrual during the period. This is a loan that we have had rated substandard since June of last year and have been closely monitoring and proactively working on the credit over that time period. Our actions demonstrate our credit culture, which is focused on identifying problems early, working with our borrowers and taking the appropriate steps to resolve challenges. Looking forward, we believe we are in a solid position as the credit quality of our loan portfolio is strong, we have ample opportunities to drive organic growth across our markets, and we continue to significantly exceed the minimum regulatory levels necessary for the Company and the Bank to be deemed well capitalized.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $34.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.65% for the second quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 6.53% for the first quarter of 2024 and 5.94% for the second quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024, which is 2 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2024 and 74 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $58.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $50.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income increased $481 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $1.6 million in loan interest income and a decrease of $930 thousand in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was due to an increase in average loans of $68.1 million and a rise of 7 basis points in the yield on loans. The decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of deploying liquidity into loans during the quarter. Interest income increased $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $188.5 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $7.7 million in loan interest income, and a higher liquidity level year over year.

Interest expense was $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024 and increased $7.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The $7.1 million increase was primarily as a result of significantly higher short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposits were higher during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, which also contributed to the higher interest expense.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $47.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increases of $1.0 million in bank card services and interchange revenue mainly as a result of continued growth in customer card usage and incentives received during the period and $408 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $548 thousand in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from a decrease of $735 thousand in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value were relatively flat after rising modestly in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the $33.5 million gain on sale of Windmark in the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.9 million in mortgage banking activities revenue. The decrease of $1.9 million in mortgage banking revenues was mainly from a decline of $1.1 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value were relatively flat after rising modestly in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of $14.3 million in originations of mortgage loans held for sale due to typical seasonality.

Noninterest expense was $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $40.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The $642 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a rise of $436 thousand in mortgage commission expense as mortgage loan originations increased. The decrease in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was largely the result of second quarter 2023 activities of $4.5 million in personnel and transaction expenses as part of the aforementioned Windmark sale plus related incentive compensation and a $3.4 million loss on the sale of securities.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $3.01 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $2.98 billion as of June 30, 2023. The $82.5 million, or 2.7%, increase during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in direct-energy loans, seasonal agricultural-related loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans. As of June 30, 2024, loans held for investment increased $115.2 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2023, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in multi-family property loans, direct-energy loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $3.64 billion as of March 31, 2024 and $3.57 billion as of June 30, 2023. Deposits decreased by $14.1 million, or 0.4%, in the second quarter of 2024 from March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, deposits increased $50.0 million, or 1.4%, from June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $974.2 million as of March 31, 2024 and $1.10 billion as of June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.3% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to a modest decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of growth of $71 million in brokered deposits in the third quarter of 2023 given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 of $1.8 million, compared to $830 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The provision during the first quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity, increased loan balances, and higher nonperforming loans during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.40% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.40% as of March 31, 2024 and 1.45% as of June 30, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.57% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.10% as of March 31, 2024 and 0.51% as of June 30, 2023. A previously classified $20.6 million multi-family property credit was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 after the maturity date was accelerated. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 0.13% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.05% for the second quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $25.45 at June 30, 2024, compared to $24.87 at March 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by $8.8 million of net income after dividends paid. Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 22 basis points to 9.44% in the second quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results today, July 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13747117. The replay will be available until August 1, 2024.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and any continuation of uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to continued elevated interest rates or potential reduction in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the persistence of the current inflationary pressures, or the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary (866) 771-3347 investors@city.bank

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of and for the quarter ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 59,208 $ 58,727 $ 57,236 $ 56,528 $ 50,821 Interest expense 23,320 23,359 22,074 20,839 16,240 Net interest income 35,888 35,368 35,162 35,689 34,581 Provision for credit losses 1,775 830 600 (700 ) 3,700 Noninterest income 12,709 11,409 9,146 12,277 47,112 Noninterest expense 32,572 31,930 30,597 31,489 40,499 Income tax expense 3,116 3,143 2,787 3,683 7,811 Net income 11,134 10,874 10,324 13,494 29,683 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.68 0.66 0.63 0.80 1.74 Net earnings, diluted 0.66 0.64 0.61 0.78 1.71 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.14 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 Book value 25.45 24.87 24.80 22.39 23.13 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 24.15 23.56 23.47 21.07 21.82 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,425,360 16,429,919 16,443,908 16,842,594 17,048,432 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 16,932,077 16,938,857 17,008,892 17,354,182 17,386,515 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,424,021 16,431,755 16,417,099 16,600,442 16,952,072 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 298,006 371,939 330,158 352,424 295,581 Investment securities 591,031 599,869 622,762 584,969 628,093 Total loans held for investment 3,094,273 3,011,799 3,014,153 2,993,563 2,979,063 Allowance for credit losses 43,173 42,174 42,356 42,075 43,137 Total assets 4,220,936 4,218,993 4,204,793 4,186,440 4,150,129 Interest-bearing deposits 2,672,948 2,664,397 2,651,952 2,574,361 2,473,755 Noninterest-bearing deposits 951,565 974,174 974,201 1,046,253 1,100,767 Total deposits 3,624,513 3,638,571 3,626,153 3,620,614 3,574,522 Borrowings 110,261 110,214 110,168 122,493 122,447 Total stockholders’ equity 417,985 408,712 407,114 371,716 392,029 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.07 % 1.04 % 0.99 % 1.27 % 2.97 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.83 % 10.72 % 10.52 % 14.01 % 31.33 % Net interest margin (1) 3.63 % 3.56 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.65 % Yield on loans 6.60 % 6.53 % 6.29 % 6.10 % 5.94 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.33 % 3.27 % 3.14 % 2.93 % 2.45 % Efficiency ratio 66.72 % 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.34 % 49.39 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 23,452 3,380 5,178 4,783 21,039 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.76 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.71 % Other real estate owned 755 862 912 242 249 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.51 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.45 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 %





As of and for the quarter ended June 30

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.90 % 9.69 % 9.68 % 8.88 % 9.45 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.44 % 9.22 % 9.21 % 8.40 % 8.96 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.61 % 12.67 % 12.41 % 12.19 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.81 % 11.51 % 11.33 % 11.13 % 11.67 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.86 % 17.00 % 16.74 % 16.82 % 16.75 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 3,082,601 $ 50,579 6.60 % $ 2,894,087 $ 42,872 5.94 % Debt securities - taxable 533,553 5,285 3.98 % 575,983 5,365 3.74 % Debt securities - nontaxable 155,408 1,022 2.64 % 210,709 1,403 2.67 % Other interest-bearing assets 225,720 2,545 4.53 % 149,996 1,484 3.97 % Total interest-earning assets 3,997,282 59,431 5.98 % 3,830,775 51,124 5.35 % Noninterest-earning assets 171,472 182,752 Total assets $ 4,168,754 $ 4,013,527 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,221,427 17,652 3.20 % $ 2,059,182 12,484 2.43 % Time deposits 392,778 3,977 4.07 % 299,358 1,949 2.61 % Short-term borrowings 3 - 0.00 % 325 5 6.17 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 63,845 835 5.26 % 76,031 1,013 5.34 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 856 7.42 % 46,393 789 6.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,724,446 23,320 3.44 % 2,481,289 16,240 2.63 % Demand deposits 960,106 1,075,514 Other liabilities 70,854 76,727 Stockholders’ equity 413,348 379,997 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,168,754 $ 4,013,527 Net interest income $ 36,111 $ 34,884 Net interest margin (2) 3.63 % 3.65 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.







South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 46,024 $ 62,821 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 251,982 267,337 Securities available for sale 591,031 622,762 Loans held for sale 16,585 14,499 Loans held for investment 3,094,273 3,014,153 Less: Allowance for credit losses (43,173 ) (42,356 ) Net loans held for investment 3,051,100 2,971,797 Premises and equipment, net 53,952 55,070 Goodwill 19,315 19,315 Intangible assets 2,064 2,429 Mortgage servicing rights 26,426 26,569 Other assets 162,457 162,194 Total assets $ 4,220,936 $ 4,204,793 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 951,565 $ 974,201 Interest-bearing deposits 2,672,948 2,651,952 Total deposits 3,624,513 3,626,153 Subordinated debt 63,868 63,775 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 68,177 61,358 Total liabilities 3,802,951 3,797,679 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,424 16,417 Additional paid-in capital 97,766 97,107 Retained earnings 362,855 345,264 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (59,060 ) (51,674 ) Total stockholders’ equity 417,985 407,114 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,220,936 $ 4,204,793





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 50,571 $ 42,864 $ 99,503 $ 82,461 Other 8,637 7,957 18,432 15,808 Total interest income 59,208 50,821 117,935 98,269 Interest expense: Deposits 21,629 14,433 43,292 25,803 Subordinated debt 835 1,013 1,670 2,025 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 856 789 1,717 1,540 Other - 5 - 5 Total interest expense 23,320 16,240 46,679 29,373 Net interest income 35,888 34,581 71,256 68,896 Provision for credit losses 1,775 3,700 2,605 4,710 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,113 30,881 68,651 64,186 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,949 1,745 3,762 3,446 Income from insurance activities 30 37 64 1,448 Mortgage banking activities 3,397 5,258 7,342 7,544 Bank card services and interchange fees 4,052 4,043 7,113 6,999 Gain on sale of subsidiary — 33,488 — 33,488 Other 3,281 2,541 5,837 4,878 Total noninterest income 12,709 47,112 24,118 57,803 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,199 23,437 38,187 42,691 Net occupancy expense 4,029 4,303 7,949 8,135 Professional services 1,738 1,716 3,221 3,364 Marketing and development 860 784 1,614 1,720 Other 6,746 10,259 13,531 16,950 Total noninterest expense 32,572 40,499 64,502 72,860 Income before income taxes 14,250 37,494 28,267 49,129 Income tax expense 3,116 7,811 6,259 10,202 Net income $ 11,134 $ 29,683 $ 22,008 $ 38,927





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 11,134 $ 10,874 $ 10,324 $ 13,494 $ 29,683 Income tax expense 3,116 3,143 2,787 3,683 7,811 Provision for credit losses 1,775 830 600 (700) 3,700 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 16,025 $ 14,847 $ 13,711 $ 16,477 $ 41,194





Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 32,572 $ 31,930 $ 30,597 $ 31,489 $ 40,499 Net interest income 35,888 35,368 35,162 35,689 34,581 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 223 223 225 229 303 Noninterest income 12,709 11,409 9,146 12,277 47,112 Total income 48,820 47,000 44,533 48,195 81,996 Efficiency ratio 66.72% 67.94% 68.71% 65.34% 49.39% Noninterest expense $ 32,572 $ 31,930 $ 30,597 $ 31,489 $ 40,499 Less: Subsidiary transaction and related expenses — — — — (4,532) Less: net loss on sale of securities — — — — (3,409) Adjusted noninterest expense 32,572 31,930 30,597 31,489 32,558 Total income 48,820 47,000 44,533 48,195 81,996 Less: gain on sale of subsidiary — — — (290) (33,488) Adjusted total income 48,820 47,000 44,533 47,905 48,508 Adjusted efficiency ratio 66.72% 67.94% 68.71% 65.73% 67.12%



