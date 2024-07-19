Grammy-Nominated Sevyn Streeter to Headline Fibroid Fighters Foundation’s 'A Night in Full Bloom' Awareness Event

Grammy-nominee Sevyn Streeter will perform at Fibroid Fighters' "A Night in Full Bloom" awareness event. Get ready for a night of music, empowerment, and education.

Sevyn Streeter brings her magic to #ANightInFullBloom to raise fibroid awareness

Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE ) is a game-changer for women with fibroids - "it's a minimally invasive treatment that offers relief and preserves fertility.” — Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is pleased to announce that R&B artist Sevyn Streeter will headline its upcoming "A Night in Full Bloom" Fibroid Awareness Event. Renowned for her smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Streeter’s music, such as hits like “It Won’t Stop” resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.

DC Street performer Kenny Sway will be the opening act for the event on Thursday, July 25th, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City. The event will offer support, education, and inspiration, supported by key sponsors USA Fibroid Centers, Merit Medical, Moore Promotions, and Antenna Satellite TV.

Actress Cynthia Bailey, well-known for her role on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee, who has a strong following in the beauty industry, will host the event. The evening will feature compelling stories from reality TV stars Malorie Bailey and Cara Maria Sorbello, a fierce competitor and fan-favorite from The Challenge known for her strategic gameplay and unwavering determination.

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, a leading expert in minimally invasive surgery, will deliver the keynote address.

"This event is crucial for empowering women by providing a platform for awareness, support, and education about fibroids,” said Dr. Katsnelson. “It’s vital that women understand they have options beyond hysterectomy when treating fibroids."

The event starts with a complimentary educational panel discussion from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This will be followed by a VIP Fundraising Dinner from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m., for which tickets are required.

“A Night in Full Bloom” will also highlight the experiences of fibroid survivors who have shared their journey. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to contribute to vital research designed to increase awareness of the challenges faced by women with fibroids.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup, including radio and podcast host Angela Yee, known for her iconic role on The Breakfast Club, and Maternal Podcast host Kenya Gipson. Joining them are Women’s health advocates Eugenia Buie and Coach Ella. The evening will also be highlighted by a dynamic performance from motivational speaker and entertainer Mr. I’m Possible Keith Brown.

Tickets are available here for “A Night in Full Bloom,” which promises a unique and unforgettable evening.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit HTTPS://www.fibroidfighters.org/. You can also follow us on Instagram at @fibroidfighters.

About Fibroid Fighters Foundation

The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, advocating for improved healthcare options, and empowering women to take control of their health when facing fibroids.