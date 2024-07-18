Pineapple Energy Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Bid Price Listing Rule

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: PEGY) (“Pineapple” or the “Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s bid price requirement.



Pineapple’s compliance relates to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), also known commonly as the “Bid Price Rule,” which calls for companies to have their stock price consistently above $1.00 US.

“Ensuring compliance with bid pricing has been a cornerstone priority of Pineapple’s management team,” Scott Maskin, interim CEO of Pineapple Energy, said. “This latest development once again demonstrates how hard we’ve been working to deliver the value that we know our company represents.”

In recent months, the Company’s management team, led by Maskin, has made it a priority to be transparent and openly communicative about enacting strategies that in their belief will serve to restore Pineapple’s shareholder equity.

