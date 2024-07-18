Submit Release
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 after the market closes. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, August 8th @ 4:30 PM ET

Domestic: 1-800-267-6316
International: 1-203-518-9783
Conference ID: CRNXQ2
   

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above OR access the call via live webcast on the Events section of the Crinetics website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants dial-in or register at least 15 minutes prior to scheduled start of the call.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

Contact:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
gdiwakar@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6340

Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
nbadillo@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6075

Source: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


