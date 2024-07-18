Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $7.9 million, or 10 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $21.9 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, net income was $17.5 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, compared with $44.4 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, for the 2023 six-month period.

Operating revenue was $246.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $285.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $213.5 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $248.6 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $32.7 million for the 2024 quarter from $37.0 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating revenue was $495.9 million for the first six months of 2024 compared with $583.7 million for the first six months of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $429.3 million for the 2024 period compared with $503.6 million for the 2023 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $66.6 million for the 2024 period compared with $80.1 million for the 2023 period.

Operating income was $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $22.2 million for the first six months of 2024 compared with $57.2 million for the first six months of 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 95.9% for the 2024 quarter and 90.1% for the 2023 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 95.3% for the 2024 quarter and 88.7% for the 2023 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 95.5% for the first six months of 2024 and 90.2% for the first six months of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 94.8% for the 2024 period and 88.6% for the 2023 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our earnings were heavily pressured by the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand, inflationary operating costs, and cumulative impact of freight rate reductions leading to freight network disruptions. Our unique multifaceted business model’s value is highlighted by the operating results for our dedicated, brokerage and MRTN de Mexico operations through the first half of this year.”

“We are focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market moves toward equilibrium from its current recessionary late stages. Accordingly, we have not agreed to rate reductions since last August.”

“We are seeing increased interest by our customers to secure dedicated capacity and have recently added new multi-year dedicated programs for an additional 133 drivers starting in the third quarter.”

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
           
    June 30,   December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2024   2023  
      (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 77,199   $ 53,213  
Receivables:              
Trade, net     99,926     105,501  
Other     11,450     10,356  
Prepaid expenses and other     30,995     27,512  
Total current assets     219,570     196,582  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     1,149,771     1,162,336  
Accumulated depreciation     (360,974)     (370,103)  
Net property and equipment     788,797     792,233  
Other noncurrent assets     1,520     1,524  
Total assets   $ 1,009,887   $ 990,339  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 47,214   $ 36,516  
Insurance and claims accruals     44,296     47,017  
Accrued and other current liabilities     27,466     26,709  
Total current liabilities     118,976     110,242  
Deferred income taxes     123,938     122,462  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     220     249  
Total liabilities     243,134     232,953  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -     -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,414,959 shares at June 30, 2024, and 81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, issued and outstanding     814     813  
Additional paid-in capital     51,385     49,789  
Retained earnings     714,554     706,784  
Total stockholders’ equity     766,753     757,386  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,009,887   $ 990,339  
               


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Operating revenue   $ 246,238     $ 285,672     $ 495,910     $ 583,695  
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits     86,519       96,332       175,281       194,848  
Purchased transportation     43,235       48,299       85,049       102,402  
Fuel and fuel taxes     38,809       42,215       78,370       89,011  
Supplies and maintenance     16,472       17,408       32,542       33,395  
Depreciation     28,206       29,427       56,733       58,957  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,539       2,756       5,114       5,524  
Insurance and claims     12,559       12,481       24,216       27,551  
Communications and utilities     2,297       2,510       4,668       5,041  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (2,532 )     (3,550 )     (3,703 )     (8,796 )
Other     8,160       9,581       15,416       18,539  
                                 
Total operating expenses     236,264       257,459       473,686       526,472  
                                 
Operating income     9,974       28,213       22,224       57,223  
                                 
Other     (1,014 )     (1,077 )     (1,810 )     (1,921 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     10,988       29,290       24,034       59,144  
                                 
Income taxes expense     3,099       7,416       6,499       14,768  
                                 
Net income   $ 7,889     $ 21,874     $ 17,535     $ 44,376  
                                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.10     $ 0.27     $ 0.22     $ 0.55  
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.10     $ 0.27     $ 0.22     $ 0.55  
                                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.12     $ 0.12  
                                 

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
                             
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 96,046     $ 101,268     $ (5,222 )     (5.2 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     16,477       15,870       607       3.8  
Total Truckload revenue     112,523       117,138       (4,615 )     (3.9 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     67,444       87,437       (19,993 )     (22.9 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     13,822       17,548       (3,726 )     (21.2 )
Total Dedicated revenue     81,266       104,985       (23,719 )     (22.6 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     12,660       18,754       (6,094 )     (32.5 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     2,404       3,611       (1,207 )     (33.4 )
Total Intermodal revenue     15,064       22,365       (7,301 )     (32.6 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     37,385       41,184       (3,799 )     (9.2 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 246,238     $ 285,672     $ (39,434 )     (13.8 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ 1,115     $ 9,569     $ (8,454 )     (88.3 )%
Dedicated     6,650       14,173       (7,523 )     (53.1 )
Intermodal     (684 )     (165 )     (519 )     (314.5 )
Brokerage     2,893       4,636       (1,743 )     (37.6 )
Total operating income   $ 9,974     $ 28,213     $ (18,239 )     (64.6 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     99.0 %     91.8 %                
Dedicated     91.8       86.5                  
Intermodal     104.5       100.7                  
Brokerage     92.3       88.7                  
Consolidated operating ratio     95.9 %     90.1 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     98.8 %     90.6 %                
Dedicated     90.1       83.8                  
Intermodal     105.4       100.9                  
Brokerage     92.3       88.7                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     95.3 %     88.7 %                
                                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
                             
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Six Months     Six Months     Six Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024 vs. 2023     2024 vs. 2023  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 191,068     $ 203,588     $ (12,520 )     (6.1 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     33,006       34,176       (1,170 )     (3.4 )
Total Truckload revenue     224,074       237,764       (13,690 )     (5.8 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     139,182       174,268       (35,086 )     (20.1 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     28,544       37,166       (8,622 )     (23.2 )
Total Dedicated revenue     167,726       211,434       (43,708 )     (20.7 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     25,941       42,155       (16,214 )     (38.5 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     5,095       8,799       (3,704 )     (42.1 )
Total Intermodal revenue     31,036       50,954       (19,918 )     (39.1 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     73,074       83,543       (10,469 )     (12.5 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 495,910     $ 583,695     $ (87,785 )     (15.0 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ 1,604     $ 19,610     $ (18,006 )     (91.8 )%
Dedicated     15,908       27,857       (11,949 )     (42.9 )
Intermodal     (878 )     622       (1,500 )     (241.2 )
Brokerage     5,590       9,134       (3,544 )     (38.8 )
Total operating income   $ 22,224     $ 57,223     $ (34,999 )     (61.2 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     99.3 %     91.8 %                
Dedicated     90.5       86.8                  
Intermodal     102.8       98.8                  
Brokerage     92.4       89.1                  
Consolidated operating ratio     95.5 %     90.2 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     99.2 %     90.4 %                
Dedicated     88.6       84.0                  
Intermodal     103.4       98.5                  
Brokerage     92.4       89.1                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     94.8 %     88.6 %                
                                 

       

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 112,523     $ 117,138     $ 224,074     $ 237,764  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,093     $ 4,472     $ 4,044     $ 4,521  
Average tractors(1)     1,805       1,742       1,817       1,742  
Average miles per trip     528       505       533       507  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     11.6 %     12.4 %     12.1 %     12.5 %
Total miles (in thousands)     40,847       39,321       80,550       77,558  
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 81,266     $ 104,985     $ 167,726     $ 211,434  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,754     $ 3,986     $ 3,768     $ 3,973  
Average tractors(1)     1,382       1,687       1,421       1,696  
Average miles per trip     323       332       326       332  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.1 %     1.3 %     1.1 %     1.2 %
Total miles (in thousands)     28,231       34,833       57,311       68,909  
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 15,064     $ 22,365     $ 31,036     $ 50,954  
Loads     4,464       6,267       9,053       13,544  
Average tractors     121       170       123       175  
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 37,385     $ 41,184     $ 73,074     $ 83,543  
Loads     22,700       22,718       42,761       43,406  
                                 
At June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023:                                
Total tractors(1)     3,126       3,516                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.8       1.7                  
Total trailers     5,539       5,786                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     5.0       4.2                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.8       1.6                  
Total refrigerated containers     787       791                  


    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 35,821     $ 48,969     $ 81,543     $ 98,201  
Net cash used for investing activities     (27,776 )     (60,359 )     (48,025 )     (88,639 )
Net cash used for financing activities     (4,576 )     (4,370 )     (9,532 )     (9,634 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     81,381       81,263       81,365       81,236  
Diluted     81,446       81,412       81,442       81,394  


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 90 and 98 tractors as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

