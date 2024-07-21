Smog Armor to expand into Northern Arizona, boosting opportunities with licensed Carbon Limit’s Carbon Capturing Tech
Noho, Inc. (OTC PINK:DRNK)SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smog Armor (https://www.smogarmor.com/) is pleased to announce that it is continuing to work towards further developments that relate to the state-of-the-art facility in Casa Grande, Arizona for our subsidiary Monarch Carbon Solutions, LLC.
Smog Armor is actively exploring a strategic expansion of facilities into Northern Arizona, targeting southern Nevada and the Colorado River areas, including Las Vegas, Laughlin, Needles, and Bullhead City markets.
These new facilities are envisioned as pioneering manufacturing hubs for precast concrete building materials. Future plans include the integration of direct air capture (DAC) technology to generate both carbon and tax credits, leveraging technologies from our April 2024 executed licensed agreement with Carbon Limit Company.
Smog Armor is a climate technology enterprise committed to the development and implementation of sustainable solutions within construction-related industries. With a pronounced emphasis on innovation and environmental stewardship, the company is dedicated to creating products and technologies that mitigate carbon emissions, advancing a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future.
The company’s forthcoming facilities exemplify Smog Armor's dedication to revolutionizing the construction industry with innovative and sustainable methods. These state-of-the-art sites, equipped with advanced machinery and cutting-edge technology, are designed to produce high-quality, eco-friendly precast specialty concrete blocks. Future incorporation of direct air capture technology (DAC) enable these facilities to produce essential building materials while contributing significantly to carbon reduction efforts.
About Smog Armor
Smog Armor is dedicated to improving air quality through innovative products designed to absorb and neutralize harmful pollutants such as VOCs and CO2. Utilizing proprietary and unique natural additives, our non-toxic zero-VOC paint and future products—including varnish, ink, textile dye, and various other applications currently under testing—aim to create healthier living and working environments by significantly reducing air pollution and contaminants.
Smog Armor website: https://www.smogarmor.com/ (https://www.smogarmor.com/).
Visit our website and social media channels for updates, news on our eco-sustainable technological innovations and product developments.
