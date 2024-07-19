DR. RICHARD GOLDSTEIN JOINS BENTO BIOLOGY PLATFORMS (“BENTO BIO”) AS CEO

The move comes as the company scales commercialization and global expansion.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bento Biology Platforms today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer. After advancing the company’s Biomedical Equity for NextGen Trials and Outcomes (BENTO) platform for contactless clinical trials and proving its power to enable new models of patient participation in therapeutic development for a wide range of diseases, Bento Bio is now entering the commercialization phase and initiating global expansion.

"Joining the team at Bento Bio is an incredible opportunity to vigorously advance the regulatory, scientific, and business objectives of the new decentralized clinical trial paradigm – and move the needle on clinical trial diversity, accessibility and inclusion.” said Dr. Goldstein. "I am amazed by the cutting-edge technology that underpins the product offerings of Bento Bio. It is this platform technology that sets up Bento Bio not only for drug development trials but also for population genomics, biorepositories, and long term follow up (LTFU) for cell and gene therapy. BENTO is fully ready to enter a rapid phase of commercialization and global expansion."

Bento Bio is a first-in-category platform company designed to engineer trust in clinical trial participation and accelerate therapeutic development. Bento’s play-to-learn (P2L) and participate-to-earn (P2E) incentive platform, coupled with Bento’s marketplace of self-service biosampling tools and kitting logistics software, accelerate therapeutic development for biopharma sponsors, build trust with medically underrepresented people, and provide broad accessibility, including rural and international populations.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Richard Goldstein as Bento Bio's new CEO," said Kelly McVearry, PhD, Bento Bio’s Founding CEO and Executive Chairman. “Rich is a visionary health leader and an experienced CEO with a distinguished record driving growth across the health ecosystem, from large urban healthcare systems to healthcare networks in rural communities. With his appointment, we are laying the foundation for Bento’s forward path in becoming the undisputed leader in the industry’s progressive shift to decentralized, inclusive clinical trials.”

With this appointment, Dr. McVearry went to say that she will be able to more fully focus on Bento’s technology pipeline and the innovation that distinguishes BENTO in this important space. She will remain Bento Bio’s President and Board Chairman.

About Richard Goldstein, MD, PhD, MHCM

Dr. Goldstein, a physician and surgeon, brings experience as chief executive for hospital-based and ambulatory health systems, driving financial growth, building clinical trial and biorepository programs, and implementing the full spectrum of academic and community care delivery across urban, suburban, rural and safety net settings. This breadth of skills and knowledge, coupled with his experience as a successful healthtech entrepreneur, makes him ideal to lead Bento Bio to rapid growth, bringing its now well-developed array of products to global end users in the biopharma sector. Dr. Goldstein obtained his MD from Jefferson Medical College; his PhD in Molecular Physiology and Biophysics from Vanderbilt University; and his Masters in Healthcare Management (MHCM) from Harvard School of Public Health. Rich appointment as Bento Bio’s chief executive follows five years of leadership at Yale New Haven Health System, where he served as CEO of Yale New Haven Health System Accountable Care Organization, as well the Interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Yale New Haven Northeast Medical Group. Additional highlights of Richard Goldstein’s career and professional impact include:

• President and Chief Medical Officer, Central Maine Medical Group

• Founding Member and Board of Directors, Jewish Heritage Foundation for Excellence

• Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Medical Officer of Edumedics, recent acquisition as Sentry Health by First Stop Health

• Founding Director of University of Louisville Tissue Biorepository

• Chief of Surgical Oncology, University of Louisville

• Surgical Director, Vanderbilt Thyroid and Surgical Endocrinology Center

• Board of Directors, Central Maine Heath Ventures

• Board of Directors, Senscio Systems

Bento Bio cofounder Dr. Kenneth Kalunian, Director of the Wolfe Family Lupus Center at UC San Diego and Co-Chair of Board of Lupus Therapeutics, the clinical research subsidiary of Lupus Research Alliance, remarked, "We are honored to welcome a distinguished healthcare leader and physician to Bento Bio’s executive team. As a former Principal Investigator, Rich understands the extreme burden clinical trial participation often places on participants and families; as a business leader, he knows we can accelerate therapeutic development with Bento’s innovation, by placing research tools directly in the hands of patients, in the comfort of their homes.”

About Bento Biology Platforms Inc. (Bento Bio)

Bento Bio is on a mission to transform clinical trial participation into an immersive user experience to ensure that clinical trials are truly accessible to diverse individuals worldwide, from the comfort of their home. Bento Bio is pioneering contactless clinical trials with at-home biosampling technologies for the new era of inclusive medicine, starting with self-service participation in decentralized clinical trial (DCT) and frictionless patient-reported outcomes monitoring. Powered by game economies and play-to-learn (P2L) protocols, Bento Bio’s participant inclusion platform radically reduces Sponsor cost & builds trust with distrustful and medically underrepresented communities. Bento Bio was co-founded by Hypatia Project, a software engineering firm in Washington, DC, and Lupus Research Alliance, a nonprofit translational science organization in New York, NY. Today, BENTO is based in Reston, VA and La Jolla, CA, with manufacturing facilities in Round Rock, TX and a distributor with Carahsoft technologies. To learn more about Bento Bio, visit www.bentobio.com.