MEC Oageng Gaoage Molapisi visits Tswaing local municipality following closure of municipal offices, 19 Jul
The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Oageng Gaoage Molapisi has expressed a strong condemnation over the recent closure of municipal offices at Tswaing Local Municipality, Delareyville.
The municipal offices have been closed as a result of protest action by the community on concerns of poor service delivery and the rising unemployment. The closure impacts negatively on service delivery and day-to-day operations of the municipality.
In response to this matter, MEC Molapisi will visit the Tswaing Local Municipality to facilitate a dialogue with relevant representatives, with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the concerns raised by the community.
Details of the visit are as follows:
Date: Friday, 19 July 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Tswaing Local Municipality – Delareyville
Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend.
NB: MEC Molapisi will engage with media at 12h00 after deliberations with the municipality.
