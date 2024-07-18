Submit Release
MEC Oageng Gaoage Molapisi visits Tswaing local municipality following closure of municipal offices, 19 Jul

The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Oageng Gaoage Molapisi has expressed a strong condemnation over the recent closure of municipal offices at Tswaing Local Municipality, Delareyville.

The municipal offices have been closed as a result of protest action by the community on concerns of poor service delivery and the rising unemployment. The closure impacts negatively on service delivery and day-to-day operations of the municipality. 

In response to this matter, MEC Molapisi will visit the Tswaing Local Municipality to facilitate a dialogue with relevant representatives, with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the concerns raised by the community.   

Details of the visit are as follows: 
Date: Friday, 19 July 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Tswaing Local Municipality – Delareyville 

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend. 

NB: MEC Molapisi will engage with media at 12h00 after deliberations with the municipality.

For Enquiries contact:
Mr Lerato Gambu
Media Liaison Office
Cell: 076 322 1165
E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

Dineo Thapelo
Director Communications
Cell: 072 218 2559
E-mail: DThapelo@nwpg.gov.za

