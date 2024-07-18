Ethan Allen Recognized as America’s Best Premium Furniture Retailer for the Second Consecutive Year

DANBURY, Conn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen”) has once again been named #1 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers 2024 in the Premium Furniture category. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the list was announced on July 17, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.



This prestigious award celebrates excellence in product quality, customer service, and overall shopping experience. Newsweek’s stated goal for the recognition is to help consumers make informed decisions by highlighting top-performing retailers in a range of U.S. retail segments, including home furnishings.

Ethan Allen was named #1 in the Premium Furniture category based on the results of an independent survey of more than 7,000 U.S. customers across 40 retail categories. Customers were asked about retailers’ prices, selection, atmosphere, customer service, and accessibility. They were also asked how likely they would be to recommend a retailer to someone else.

“As we celebrate our 92nd year in business, Ethan Allen is pleased to be recognized again as Newsweek’s #1 retailer of Premium Furniture,” said Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari. “This recognition was made possible by the hard work of associates across our vertically integrated enterprise, by our commitment to exceptional quality, and by the unique combination of technology and personal service that has made us the interior design destination.”

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

