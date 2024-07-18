Verizon to report earnings July 22, 2024

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report second-quarter 2024 earnings on Monday, July 22.



The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors. These materials include:

Detailed commentary on Verizon's second-quarter results;

Verizon's earnings news release; and

Financial tables.



