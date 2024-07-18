DED Invites Applications for Funding through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program. The program finances infrastructure improvements in cities of the first class, cities of the second class, and villages. The new program was authorized by the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Act (LB 600), passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Governor Jim Pillen on April 16, 2024.

Through grants of state aid, the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program is intended to:

Facilitate approved redevelopment plans under the Community Development Law

Attract and support new business or business expansion

Create additional high-quality jobs

Increase business investment

Revitalize rural or other distressed areas of the state

Infrastructure improvement projects must be part of an applicant’s approved redevelopment plan under the Community Development Law, and applications must include a cost-benefit analysis of the redevelopment plan. Infrastructure improvement projects include water systems, sewer systems, roads, bridges, and other site development activities. Applicants must contribute matching funds of at least 25% of the amount of the grant award.

Through the Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program, DED can award up to $4.4 million in competitive grants to one or more applicants. The application period is open now and will close on November 1, 2024. Additional information, including program guidelines and the link to apply, can be found on the Department’s Municipality Infrastructure Aid Program webpage.