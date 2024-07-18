Isoflavones Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Health Benefits and Rising Demand

Isoflavones Market AMR

Allied Market Research forecasts a 5.8% CAGR, citing increased prevalence of chronic diseases and menopausal issues as key drivers.

Isoflavones are emerging as a natural alternative for managing health issues, said Allied Market Research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Isoflavones Market by source, application, and form: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global isoflavones market size is expected to reach $1,707.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Isoflavones are a type of organic compound that is related to flavonoids and act as a phytoestrogen. Soybeans, red clover, chickpeas, green peas, and alfalfa are its common sources. They are used in the production of cosmetics and various skin care products such as moisturizers and face creams. Isoflavones are also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a variety of diseases.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, technological advancements in the manufacture of isoflavones, and the rapidly growing geriatric population are the primary drivers of the market. Stringent regulatory requirements and unfavorable drug price control policies in various countries, on the other hand, are significant isoflavones market trends that are expected to limit the market's growth to some extent.

Isoflavones are a class of phytoestrogens, plant-derived compounds with estrogenic activity, predominantly found in soybeans and soy products. They are structurally similar to human estrogen and can exert weak estrogenic effects by binding to estrogen receptors in the body. This unique characteristic has drawn significant interest from the scientific community due to their potential health benefits. Isoflavones are primarily composed of three types: genistein, daidzein, and glycitein. Each of these has distinct biological activities and potential health implications, making isoflavones a compelling area of research in nutrition and medicine.

One of the most studied benefits of isoflavones is their role in reducing the risk of certain cancers, particularly breast and prostate cancers. Epidemiological studies have suggested that populations consuming a diet rich in soy isoflavones have lower incidences of these cancers. The proposed mechanisms include the inhibition of cancer cell proliferation, induction of apoptosis (programmed cell death), and inhibition of angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels that feed tumors). Isoflavones may also modulate hormone metabolism and interfere with the binding of estrogen to its receptors, thus potentially reducing the risk of hormone-dependent cancers.

Isoflavones have also been shown to have cardiovascular benefits. They may help to lower cholesterol levels, improve arterial health, and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis (the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls). Clinical studies have demonstrated that consuming isoflavone-rich foods can lead to modest reductions in total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is often referred to as "bad" cholesterol. Additionally, isoflavones possess antioxidant properties, which can help prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, a key step in the development of atherosclerosis.

Growing prevalence of menopausal issue is boosting the market growth. Women going through menopause face a variety of issues, including hot flashes, insomnia, and sexual dysfunction. Many women prefer estrogen-containing supplements, which may increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, or breast or uterine cancer. As a result, depending on their health and family health history, estrogen may not be an option for many women. Women are increasingly turning to supplements containing naturally therapeutic ingredients to help them manage menopausal symptoms safely. Manufacturers of supplements have turned to natural alternatives in response to women's changing preferences. They have begun to use soy isoflavones instead of estrogen as it resembles estrogen characteristics and provides estrogen effects that aid in the reduction of menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and fatigue. The isoflavones market demand from the nutraceutical industry is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the growing issues related to menopause and women's preference for supplements with natural alternatives.

The isoflavones market is segmented on the basis of source, application, form, and region. On the basis of source, it is categorized into soy, red clover, and others. As per application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. According to form, it is fragmented into powder and liquid. Region-wise, the isoflavones market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By source, the soy segment garnered the highest market share in 2020 due to rising consumer awareness of the benefits of consuming soy isoflavones in regular diet such as the prevention and treatment of heart disease, asthma, diabetes, and multiple cancers. On the basis of application, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to dominate with the highest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing application of isoflavones due to their therapeutic and functional properties. By form, the powder segment led the market in 2020. This is attributed to factors such as ease of handling and use of isoflavones in a wide range of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

In the coming years, Asia-Pacific and North American countries are expected to drive the market growth. The primary drivers of the market growth in these regions are expected to be rising disposable income and increasing demand for dietary supplements. The major contributors to the isoflavones market are applications of isoflavones in food & beverages and pharmaceuticals.

The prominent isoflavones industry players include Cargill, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Company, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF), DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Shanghai Freemen, Nexira Inc., Bio-gen Extracts, Sikko Industries, SK Bioland, BioMax, Herbo Nutra, and NutraScience Labs.

The most important growth strategy used by the isoflavones market players is product launch, which is followed by collaboration, agreement, expansion, and acquisition. To diversify their product offerings, several isoflavones industry players have developed innovative products. Product launches are used by a variety of businesses to broaden their market reach and serve international customers.

Bone health is another area where isoflavones have shown promise. As phytoestrogens, they can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body, which is particularly beneficial for postmenopausal women who experience a decline in estrogen levels. Estrogen is crucial for maintaining bone density, and its deficiency can lead to osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weak and brittle bones. Studies have indicated that isoflavone supplementation can help improve bone mineral density and reduce the risk of fractures in postmenopausal women, making them a potential natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy.

In addition to their physical health benefits, isoflavones may also have positive effects on mental health. Preliminary research suggests that they might improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. The estrogenic activity of isoflavones is believed to play a role in protecting brain cells and promoting neural health. Some studies have shown that regular consumption of isoflavone-rich foods is associated with better memory and cognitive performance in older adults, although more research is needed to confirm these findings and understand the underlying mechanisms.

Despite their numerous potential benefits, the consumption of isoflavones and soy products is not without controversy. Concerns have been raised about their estrogen-like effects and the possibility of disrupting endocrine function. However, the majority of research suggests that moderate consumption of soy and isoflavones is safe for most people. It is important to note that individual responses to isoflavones can vary, and factors such as age, sex, and overall diet can influence their effects. As with any dietary component, balance and moderation are key.

In conclusion, isoflavones are a fascinating group of compounds with a wide range of potential health benefits, from cancer prevention and cardiovascular health to bone and mental health. While more research is needed to fully understand their effects and optimal intake levels, incorporating isoflavone-rich foods like soybeans into a balanced diet can be a beneficial strategy for promoting overall health and well-being. As with any dietary intervention, it is advisable to consult with healthcare professionals to tailor recommendations to individual health needs and conditions.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The isoflavones market was valued at $975.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,707.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By source, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the pharmaceutical segment was valued at $435.6 million, accounting for 44.6% of the global isoflavones market share.

In 2020, the North America was the most prominent market, and is projected to reach $539.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

