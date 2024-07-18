Patriot Mobile Thanks Michigan GOP Delegates

The Best of Humanity is Found at the Republican National Convention

Milwaukee, WI, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile is at the Republican National Convention (RNC) supporting the Faith and Freedom Coalition and Concerned Women for America’s She Prays She Votes national bus tour, and has a booth at Convention Fest.

With over 50,000 delegates, staff, visitors, and members of the media attending, transportation logistics are always a challenge, particularly with the temporary barricades and security checkpoints, and many attendees staying miles, if not hours, outside of the convention site. Late Tuesday night, Patriot Mobile photographer, Courtney Reed, got on the wrong bus headed, she thought, to her hotel. Instead, it was headed to the same named hotel in another city.

Upon realizing this, several leaders of the Michigan delegation on the bus began advocating for her. The very kind bus driver offered to take her to a “safe” ride pick up stop nearby and the entire delegation continued to intervene and insisted they stay with her until she was safely in her ride back to her downtown Milwaukee hotel. This, after a very long day at the convention.

“Patriot Mobile wishes to offer a very special thank you to the Michigan delegation for taking care of Courtney. They refused to leave a young female with expensive camera equipment at 11:15pm alone in an empty parking lot,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile’s CEO. “This is what love is and the way God works through people to show His love.”

During the wait, the bus driver passed Courtney his microphone and asked her to introduce herself. She explained she is a conservative photographer who has done much work within the America First Movement and for the Trump family. The delegates were thrilled to hear about her experiences with the Trump family. The bus driver was then so kind as to load Courtney’s bags into her ride and she was safely transported back to her hotel.

“I’m so thankful to the Michigan delegation for their love and kindness” said Courtney Reed, conservative photographer and artist. “I’m also thankful to Patriot Mobile for this amazing opportunity to join them here at the RNC to document this historic convention.”

“This is the character of the American conservative movement,” said Leigh Wambsganss, Patriot Mobile’s Chief Communications Officer. “We have seen this kindness every day here in Milwaukee. We are the party of joyful warriors.”

About Patriot Mobile:

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving: the First Amendment, Second Amendment, Sanctity of Life, and we support our Military, Veterans and First Responder Heroes. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

About Courtney Reed:

Courtney Reed is a small business owner, conservative photographer, and artist. Framing history one picture at a time, she has been the official photographer for multiple campaigns, and is a personal photographer for the Trump Organization and family. Courtney believes young voices need to be amplified in today’s conservative movement. Co-founded with her sisters, Courtney owns and operates Courtney Reed Turquoise and can be found at www.courtneyreedturquoise.com.

