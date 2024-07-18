Abbey Romeo of Love on the Spectrum Partners with MakerPlace by Michaels to Launch Exclusive Hand-Knit Capsule Collection

The partnership highlights the purpose that hand-making adds to the lives of neurodivergent creators, spotlighting additional artisans through Abbey’s Picks.



IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakerPlace by Michaels, the only online marketplace offering handmade goods, classes, and how-to’s from U.S.-based makers and artisans, today announced a partnership and limited capsule collection with Abbey Romeo of Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum.” Known for her passion for knitting and helping neurodivergent individuals find their purpose through creativity and hand-making, Abbey’s collection of hand-knit scarves is available exclusively through her MakerPlace store.

Starting at $30, the MakerPlace x Abbey Romeo capsule collection features a hand-knit hat-and-scarf bundle along with a range of scarves that not only showcase Abbey's creative talents, but also represent the joy and purpose that crafting can bring to life, especially for those on the autism spectrum. Recent consumer data from Michaels found that 99% of makers see making and creating highly correlated with their own personal mental health.

“I’m excited to partner with MakerPlace by Michaels because it makes me feel excited, proud and productive to be making scarves, it’s my job,” said Abbey. “I’ve been knitting hats for about 5 years, so it feels good to try something new, like these pretty scarves! It’s very therapeutic to knit and when I move my hands, I’ve noticed I’m more focused. If I can do it, you can do it!”

In addition to the capsule collection, MakerPlace will spotlight some of Abbey’s favorite neurodivergent creators to promote their artistic talents and unique creations to customers. With MakerPlace’s mission to be the best place for handmade sellers and their customers, “Abbey’s Picks” will empower shoppers to support diverse creators within the independent artist and maker community, such as Jenna Grabow and Charlie French. Jenna, the co-founder of Beauty By Jenna, is changing the face of beauty with her all-natural, USA-made products and her mission to create jobs for disabled adults. Charlie French is an intuitive abstract painter renowned for vibrant compositions. At the age of 16, Charlie developed Down Syndrome Regression Disorder (DSRD) and lost his ability to communicate and engage with the world for over five years. Slowly, he emerged to a plateau of stability, choosing then to pursue his passion for art.

“Abbey’s passion for crafting and enthusiasm for supporting handmade creators resonates deeply with our mission and core values at MakerPlace,” said Scott Bramble, Vice President at MakerPlace by Michaels. “This collection is a testament to Abbey’s talents and personal mission to empower others to find purpose through creativity. It also serves as a reminder that customers who shop on MakerPlace invest in the passion, dedication, and hard work of independent artists and makers.”

Abbey is the latest artist to partner with MakerPlace for a limited capsule collection, a program designed to support the platform’s handmade sellers and showcase one-of-a-kind finds to customers. Future collaborations with additional artists will be announced later this year.

For more information about Abbey’s collection and to view the exclusive pieces, visit her MakerPlace store at https://www.michaels.com/makerplace/storefront/abbeyromeo.

