Inferium and Segmind Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower AI Community

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inferium, the pioneer ML-driven intelligent store and aggregator for AI inference, and Segmind, the pioneer in AI model development, today announced a strategic partnership to make cutting-edge AI models more accessible and usable for the global AI community.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

- Expanded Model Access: Segmind's advanced AI models, including SegMoE, SSD-1B, and Segmind-Vega and more, will be seamlessly integrated into Inferium's platform upon launch.

- Co-Marketing and Collaboration: Both companies will actively promote the partnership and collaborate on initiatives to drive awareness and adoption of these powerful models

- Community-Driven Improvement: Inferium will collect and share user feedback with Segmind to continuously enhance the models.

- Free Inference Testing: Inferium will provide Segmind with a period of free inference testing to further support this collaboration, demonstrating a commitment to the partnership and fostering innovation within the AI ecosystem

"We are thrilled to partner with Segmind," said Tristan, CEO at Inferium. "Their models are highly sought-after in the AI community, and this collaboration enables us to offer our users access to cutting-edge AI capabilities. This is a significant step towards democratizing AI and making it accessible to a wider audience."

Steve Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Segmind, added, "Inferium's platform is an ideal showcase for our AI models. We believe that this partnership will not only increase the visibility and adoption of our models but also provide valuable feedback that will help us refine and improve them further."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the AI landscape, combining Inferium's expertise in AI inference with Segmind's prowess in AI model development. Together, they are poised to drive innovation and accessibility in the AI domain, ultimately benefiting the entire AI community.

About Inferium

Inferium AI leads the frontier as a pioneer ML-driven intelligent store and aggregator for AI inference, addressing the complexities of AI model selection, enhancing privacy, and bridging the communication gap between end-users and developers. We can propose the most optimal model through inferencing to a user's specific problem in seconds. Our offering includes a robust inference API for any model to undergo concurrent testing for superior performance assessment.

About Segmind

Segmind empowers businesses and developers to harness the power of AI through its innovative workflow builder, PixelFlow, and its serverless APIs. Segmind offers a suite of open-source generative models, including Stable Diffusion, CodeFormer, and ControlNet, along with plans to continually expand their offerings. Visit https://www.segmind.com/ to learn more.