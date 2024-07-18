Kimberly B. Lewis Achieves Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Kimberly Lewis

TYLER , TX, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Against All Odds, co-authored with Kimberly B. Lewis, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on July 11th, 2024, has rapidly climbed the Amazon best-seller charts.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the center of 'Against All Odds' shines Kimberly Bussey Lewis's moving chapter, "A Diamond Under Pressure”. Her story illuminates the ongoing quest for justice and equality, inspiring others to embrace their heritage and confront societal barriers with courage and compassion.



Meet Kimberly B. Lewis:

Kimberly B. Lewis brings over two decades of executive-level experience in non-profit and business sectors to this collaborative project. As the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas and the owner of Motivational Muse, LLC, she has established herself as an author, speaker, executive coach, and consultant, earning accolades for her innovative leadership.



A frequent contributor to Forbes Magazine and member of prestigious groups such as the Forbes Nonprofit Council and Della Leaders Club, Kimberly is recognized for her expertise in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her articles have been featured in various publications, showcasing her commitment to driving positive change in both organizational and societal contexts.



Kimberly's dedication to diversity and inclusion is evident through her role as a founding member and past Chair of the Goodwill Industries International (GII) Diversity & Inclusion Committee, for which she received the GII 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award. Her passion for fostering equitable environments extends to her authored works, including "A Seat At The Table or A Part of The Meal" and "Biases" – publications aimed at promoting understanding and addressing unconscious biases.



As a mother of two accomplished daughters, Kimberly embodies a commitment to family, education, and community service. Together, they share a love for travel, literature, and philanthropy, reflecting Kimberly's multifaceted approach to life.



For inquiries regarding speaking engagements, executive coaching, or consulting opportunities, please contact Kimberly B. Lewis at motivationalmuse.kim@gmail.com or visit www.motivationalmuse.com.

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE.

