Mental and Health Awareness Expands Media Information for Families and Professionals

Resources for education and mental health for adolescents to adults

MentalandHealthAwareness.com

After months of dedication from our team, we are pleased to announce the expansion of our updated Media Information for families and professionals

This home page Events calendar can be viewed daily, weekly, or monthly and is easy to navigate. Visitors to the site have commented on the easy access and ease of planning,”
— Doré E. Frances, Ph.D, Editor-in-Chief
BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of unwavering dedication and hard work from our Mental and Health Awareness team, we are thrilled to announce our Media Room information update for families and professionals!

Our main objective throughout the update process was to create a more valuable, user-centric, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices, specifically tailored to the needs of families and professionals.

Specifically, we wanted to make it easier for our visitors to learn and locate valuable information about Events, Magazines, Podcasts, Real People/Real Stories, Videos, and Webinars, wherever they may be and on whatever device they use.

We have reorganized information into six categories to highlight the value for our visitors as we provide opportunities for them to expand their knowledge.

In our revised Media section, keep up to date on the latest Events, Magazines, Podcasts, Real People/Real Stories, Videos, Webinars, and announcements in our News section.

The Event calendar also provides a visual timetable of events on the home page of Mental and Health Awareness in calendar format.

"This home page Events calendar can be viewed daily, weekly, or monthly and is easy to navigate. Visitors to the site have commented on the easy access and ease of planning," Doré Frances said.

We hope you enjoy the expanded opportunities we offer families and professionals.

For any comments, questions, or suggestions, please get in touch with us.

Dore Frances
Mental and Health Awareness
+1 720-258-5577
