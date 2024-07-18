Big Data Analytics in Education Market

Rise in need for improved administrative services along with the need to reduce education costs act as the key driving factors of the global market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why Invest in Big Data Analytics in Education Market Share Reach USD 57.14 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global big data analytics in education market was valued at USD 13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3%.

The key factors impacting the growth of the global big data analytics in education market include multiple benefits offered by big data in education sector, increase in internet penetration, and rise in need for improved administrative services along with the need to reduce education costs. Rapid development of communication technologies along with the proliferation of mobile devices and implementation of learning analytics are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global big data analytics in education market is segmented into component, deployment model, application, sector, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. The applications covered in the study include behavior detection, skill assessment, course recommendation, student attrition rate detection, and others. By sector, the market is fragmented into K-12, preschool, and higher education. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to significant growth of global big data analytics in the education market.

● Due to the implementation of lockdowns by governments in majority of the countries, there has been a huge rise in the adoption of online teaching culture among students & teachers. This in turn, positively impacted the global big data analytics in the education market.

● Moreover, analyzing students’ performance, identifying the core area of students, and monitoring students after graduating from college are few important benefits of big data and business analytics in education, which foster market growth.

Based on components, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global big data analytics in the education industry analyzed in the research include Alteryx, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Fintellix Solutions Pvt. Ltd., LatentView Analytics, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, TIBCO Software Inc.

