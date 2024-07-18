Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Sundance Bay Announce the Grand Opening of Broad + Noble, a Luxury High-Rise Apartment Community in Center City Philadelphia

The 18-story luxury apartment community is Toll Brothers’ first multifamily development in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner Sundance Bay announced the grand opening of Broad + Noble, an 18-story high-rise apartment community in the vibrant Center City district of Philadelphia. The 344-unit luxury mixed-use community in the heart of Callowhill offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, and welcomed its first residents in February 2024. The construction was financed with a $100.2 million loan from Wells Fargo. The community recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and reception for the project’s partners, as well as current and future residents.



With a design that unites Philadelphia’s pioneering history with today’s innovative spirit, Broad + Noble combines exceptional amenities and spacious residences with refined finishes, all while being ideally situated near local attractions. Each apartment home is carefully crafted featuring Caesarstone quartz countertops and tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, and designer cabinetry with soft-close drawers and doors. Spa-inspired bathrooms and oversized custom closets elevate the modern urban living experience, along with smart thermostats and keyless entry. Residents also have access to a 24/7 concierge and secured garage parking with EV charging stations.





"We are proud to introduce Broad + Noble to Philadelphia, Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s first multifamily community in the city," said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "Broad + Noble exemplifies our commitment to building exceptional communities in prestigious locations, and we’re thrilled to open this community in the region where Toll Brothers was founded 57 years ago."

Broad + Noble’s curated amenities include a grand lobby and lounge on the ground floor, welcoming residents with a warm industrial aesthetic. The fitness center features state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment as well as a flex studio. Residents enjoy 360-degree views of Philadelphia from the 18th-floor amenity suite. This rooftop space includes a gaming lounge with billiards, media room with large screen TV and surround sound, makers space, content creation studio, and private dining room and entertainment kitchen. Outside on the roof deck, residents can enjoy lounge areas and grilling stations while taking in breathtaking skyline views.

"Broad + Noble offers a unique blend of modern style and historic charm, providing residents with a vibrant community in the heart of Philadelphia," said Bradley Thompson, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Northeast region. “Broad + Noble’s location gives residents easy access to the best of Philly’s dining, shopping, and entertainment, as well as many of the city’s major employers.”

Broad + Noble is located at the entrance to Philly’s beloved Rail Park in the eclectic Callowhill neighborhood, within walking distance of City Hall. The community is near award-winning restaurants and breweries, performing arts centers, and historic sites. Broad + Noble will also welcome retail tenants on the ground floor of the community. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation, and the community boasts a WalkScore® of 94.

For more information about Broad + Noble, visit LiveBroadAndNoble.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, and the design and expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

