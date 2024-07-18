Dr. Annmarie Waite Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Against All Odds”, Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Dr. Annmarie Waite

MELBOURNE, FL, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Against All Odds," co-authored with Dr. Annmarie Waite, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 11th, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the core of Against All Odds' success is Dr. Annmarie Waite’s compelling chapter, "From No Will To Live To Living Well”, stands as a testament to resilience and personal growth. Her journey exemplifies the transformative power of faith, education, and a commitment to holistic wellness.

Meet Dr. Annmarie Waite



Dr. Annmarie Waite, Ph.D., brings over three decades of extensive experience in nursing to this collaborative project. Holding a Doctor of Philosophy in nursing, her expertise spans healthcare provision, research, and education, with a particular focus on the well-being of women, children, and families.



Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Waite has been a tireless advocate for health promotion, addressing critical issues such as cardiovascular health and mental well-being. Her pioneering research on the role of nurse practitioners in independent practice has not only propelled the nursing profession forward but has also significantly improved healthcare outcomes for individuals nationwide.



As President and CEO of Girlfriends Health PLC and the nonprofit organization Girlfriends Guild, Inc., Dr. Waite has dedicated herself to advancing the health and social welfare of women, children, and families through various healthcare initiatives and community outreach programs.



From providing care to babies born with AIDS to conducting examinations for physically abused children and sexually assaulted women, Dr. Waite's commitment to healthcare knows no bounds. Her expertise in women's health, child abuse, and pre- and post-natal care underscores her invaluable contributions to these critical areas.



Driven by a vision of empowerment and holistic well-being, Dr. Waite established Girlfriends Health, to provide essential resources, educational materials, and counseling support to women seeking to enhance their physical, emotional, and mental health.



With a background that includes roles as a Registered Nurse in Pediatrics, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP), Professor, Nursing Administrator, Child Protection Team Medical Examiner, and Sexual Assault Examiner, Dr. Waite's diverse experiences continue to shape and elevate the nursing profession and healthcare landscape as a whole.

To learn more about Dr. Annmarie Waite, please visit: girlfriendshealth.com

To order your copy of Against All Odds and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE.