Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Sullivan County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Albert Melendez, Jr., who died on July 16, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) in Sullivan County.

At approximately 2:23 a.m. on July 16, NYSP troopers were pursuing Mr. Melendez, Jr., who was driving his vehicle on Rock Hill Drive in Thompson, Sullivan County. At the intersection of Rock Hill Drive and Emerald Place, Mr. Melendez, Jr. stopped his vehicle. One trooper got out of his patrol vehicle and approached Mr. Melendez, Jr. In the ensuing encounter, the trooper discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Melendez, Jr. Mr. Melendez, Jr. was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the encounter and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.