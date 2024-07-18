Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,730 in the last 365 days.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with KOMPETE Gaming Platform

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 19, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with KOMPETE Gaming Platform

OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with KOMPETE Gaming, an innovative multi-game platform in the Web3 space. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access KOMPETE's ecosystem of competitive games and rewards.

KOMPETE is a team-based multiplayer game with Battle Royale, Kart Race, Golf, Basketball and more. The platform stands out by allowing players to earn cryptocurrency rewards for their time and skill in these games.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily participate in KOMPETE's diverse gaming ecosystem, potentially earning cryptocurrency rewards while enjoying multiple game genres. OKX Wallet users can now seamlessly connect to KOMPETE's platform, manage their in-game assets, and handle their earnings, all from the security and convenience of their trusted OKX Wallet.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer


Primary Logo

You just read:

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with KOMPETE Gaming Platform

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more