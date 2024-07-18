SINGAPORE, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 19, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with KOMPETE Gaming Platform

OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has announced that OKX Wallet is now integrated with KOMPETE Gaming , an innovative multi-game platform in the Web3 space. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly access KOMPETE's ecosystem of competitive games and rewards.

KOMPETE is a team-based multiplayer game with Battle Royale, Kart Race, Golf, Basketball and more. The platform stands out by allowing players to earn cryptocurrency rewards for their time and skill in these games.

This integration enables OKX Wallet users to easily participate in KOMPETE's diverse gaming ecosystem, potentially earning cryptocurrency rewards while enjoying multiple game genres. OKX Wallet users can now seamlessly connect to KOMPETE's platform, manage their in-game assets, and handle their earnings, all from the security and convenience of their trusted OKX Wallet.

