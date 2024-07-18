BHA and the Housing Innovation Lab are Soliciting Ideas from Developers and Community Members about Where to Build New Public Housing in Boston

At Mayor Wu’s State of the City address, she announced a plan to identify locations for 3,000 new units of public housing. The Boston Housing Authority (BHA) and Housing Innovation Lab (Housing iLab) are collaborating on an effort to ask Boston's community members to help us imagine the future of these new public housing developments, where residents will pay no more than 30% of their income on rent.

Public Housing provides long term affordability and stability for residents and neighborhoods. In addition, for a growing number of residents, public housing can serve as a pathway for economic mobility due to the BHA's nationally recognized Family Self Sufficiency and First Home programs. Given these potential benefits and the availability of new resources to create high quality and financially sustainable public housing, the BHA and the Housing iLab at the Mayor's Office of Housing are inviting Boston to help us answer the following question:

Where should new public housing be built in Boston and where might it be combined with publicly or privately owned land?

This RFI invites potential respondents to share ideas that help us meet the following goals: