Proto Launches Advanced AI Holographic Twins

Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of the Proto AI Persona Suite, a revolutionary collection of AI-driven holographic twin tools set to redefine spatial computing. Following successful collaborations with AWS and HPE, this suite empowers global communication, personalized interactions, and immersive experiences like never before.

The Proto AI Persona Suite encompasses three cutting-edge products: AI Conversational Persona, AI Text-to-Persona, and AI Persona Translator. Together, these tools represent a new era in interactive and dynamic visual communication.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in holographic technology,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and Founder of Proto Inc. “With our AI tools, we’re not just connecting people in real-time – we’re enhancing how they experience and interact with the world around them.”

Proto Founder David Nussbaum talks to investor Tim Draper's holographic twin using Proto AI Conversational Persona.

Meet the Game-Changers

Proto AI Conversational Persona: This tool delivers photo realistic holographic twins capable of real-time conversations, replicating the individual’s facial expressions, voice, and movements. Implementations to date have marked notable enhancements in engagement since communicating with these AI holograms feel as real as a person standing next to you.



Generative AI: Our technology ensures a flawless and responsive conversation.

Flexible Integration: Easily connect with any language model for customized responses.

Smart Features: Equipped with AI vision, our holograms can understand and interact with their surroundings using an onboard camera.

Proto AI Text-to-Persona: Create photorealistic holographic twins capable of speaking any language by simply inputting text. This AI tool democratizes hologram production, making it accessible to everyone without the need for physical production and capture.



Generative AI: Converts text into lifelike holograms that speak and move naturally.

Natural Speech: Produces realistic voice and gestures.

Multilingual Support: Capable of handling almost any input text or spoken language.

Proto AI Persona Translator: Translate spoken content for any existing Proto holographic content into any language, making them accessible and engaging for a global audience.

Accurate Translations: Provides voice-cloned translations with native-sounding accuracy.

High Precision: Uses advanced models to ensure perfect lip-syncing.

“We’re building a new paradigm of personalized, spatial experiences,” said Raffi Kryszek, Chief Product and AI Officer at Proto Inc. “With the Proto AI Persona Suite, we can tailor experiences to any audience, anywhere in the world through the use of generative AI.”

Video: Watch Raffi Kryszek and investor Howie Mandel demonstrate the Proto AI Persona Suite

Showcasing Excellence

In recent demos, Proto created holographic AI twins of Dr. Matt Wood (VP of AI Products at Amazon) and investor Tim Draper, among others. These lifelike, interactive holographic personas underscore the suite’s transformative potential across industries like education, marketing, healthcare, and customer service. At HPE Discover, Proto was selected as the spatial compute platform of choice to display a conversational hologram of HPE CEO Antonio Neri which even conversed with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, showcasing the power of Proto.

Industry Applications:

- International Marketing: Localize advertisements for different regions.

- Education: Translate and create content for diverse student populations.

- Corporate Training: Provide consistent training modules globally.

- Tourism and Hospitality: Offer personalized holographic guides.

- Customer Service: Enhance interactions with lifelike holographic twins.

Proto's patented hologram and spatial computing technology are transforming sectors including enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment, sports, finance, and retail. Trusted by giants like Amazon AWS, Verizon, Deloitte, Accenture, Walmart, PwC, Siemens, Christie’s, and major sports leagues like the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

For more information or a demonstration of the Proto AI Persona Suite, contact: Owen@protohologram.com

About Proto Inc.:

Proto Inc., based in Los Angeles, is the pioneer in hologram technology and spatial computing. With global showrooms in New York, London, Dubai, and Seoul, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic, the smaller Proto M, and a suite of hologram AI and spatial computing services worldwide. Discover more at protohologram.com







