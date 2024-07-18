USS Gridley, Partner Nations Hold VBSS Drill During RIMPAC 2024

VBSS training is conducted as part of continued efforts by the U.S. military to protect international waters from global issues such as piracy, human trafficking and drug trafficking.

The evolution was a combined effort involving three international ships from partner nations: the Mexican Reformador-class frigate ARM Belito Juárez (POLA-101), the Singaporean Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Stalwart (72) and the Republic of Korea ship ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH-975).

Conducting this type of VBSS evolution was the first time for two out of the four U.S. Navy Sailors involved. For U.S. Navy Quartermaster 1st Class Alexis Wighaman, the VBSS team leader onboard Gridley, this marked her sixth time.

“I have participated in multiple international boarding exercises prior to RIMPAC 2024, however, this was the first exercise I participated in which included more than one partner nation,” said Wighaman. “Lessons learned and training exchanged between us and our partners greatly enhanced Gridley’s boarding team, as well as our coordination with our partnered allies.”

The participants initiated the drill, which included VBSS techniques, basic shipboard tactical movement and self-defense in an effort to further enhance readiness regarding maritime safety and security. The participants are trained in the use of small arms, proper space entry procedures, team communication skills, ship familiarization, tactical team movements and boarding reporting procedures.

U.S. Navy Chief Fire Controlman James Collins, the VBSS security team leader onboard Gridley, expressed his experience working with partner nations during the evolution.

“As this was my second international boarding exercise, this one a bit different for me,” said Collins. “This drill was my first drill that included multiple partner nations, but overall successful. This boarding provided us with the opportunity to show that multiple nations can integrate and execute the mission at-hand, resulting in the increased ability to be prepared for any future conflict.”

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Brewer, commanding officer of USS Gridley, believes that these types of experiences are vital to help strengthen partnerships and integration amongst our partner nations.

“These multi-national training evolutions are an amazing opportunity to share tactics and techniques between partners, improving our interoperability and increasing readiness,” said Brewer.

USS Gridley is a part of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, crisis and conflict.

Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.