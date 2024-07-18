Marie McDole Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Against All Odds" Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Marie McDole

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable success of "Against All Odds," co-authored with Marie McDole, alongside acclaimed motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide.

Released on July 11th, 2024, the book has soared to Amazon Best-Seller status, securing rankings across various categories.

Against All Odds stands out with its powerful stories of resilience and perseverance, showcasing how individuals have overcome extraordinary challenges to achieve remarkable success. Since its release, the book has swiftly ascended the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Business & Entrepreneurship categories. Furthermore, it has made its mark on several bestseller lists, including Business Culture, Self Help Motivational, and Self Help Success categories.

At the heart of Against All Odds' is Marie McDole’s chapter, "A Path For Healing and Self Discovery." Marie’s story shares a profound journey of self-discovery and transformation.

Meet Marie McDole:

Born into a military family in Wurzburg, Germany, Marie McDole's life has been a testament to adaptability and perseverance. Despite frequent relocations during her upbringing and into adulthood, Marie has embraced each challenge as an opportunity for growth.

Her educational pursuits reflect her unwavering commitment to personal and professional development. Graduating with honors from Central New Mexico Community College with a certificate in surgical technology in 2006, Marie is nationally certified through the NBSTSA and remains an active member of the Association of Surgical Technologists.

Marie's journey of self-discovery took a profound turn when she pursued her Bachelor of Divinity in 2021 at the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, culminating in her ordination through the Universal Brotherhood Movement. Continuing her studies, Marie earned diplomas and certificates of excellence in the Integrative Healing Arts Practitioner program, graduating in 2022.

A passionate advocate for nurturing young minds, Marie volunteered as a teacher’s aide with at-risk children, fostering their growth and development while reveling in their triumphs, no matter how small.

For over 12 years, Marie has dedicated herself to supporting women, lending a compassionate ear as they navigate the complexities of life. With a career spanning healthcare and a deep-rooted belief in the power of coaching, Marie has found her calling in uplifting others and facilitating transformative change.

When not immersed in her life's work, Marie finds solace in nature, embarking on hikes, backpacking adventures, and travels that enrich her soul. Her culinary talents shine as she prepares feasts for friends, nurturing connections that replenish her spirit.

Marie resides in Phoenix, AZ, where she nurtures her plant companion, Rooty, and continues her journey of personal and professional growth.

