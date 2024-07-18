Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2024 of $35.5 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.33. Second quarter 2024 results compare to first quarter 2024 net income of $36.4 million and EPS of $1.37.



"Westamerica’s second quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding our interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses due to $73 thousand of net loan recoveries in the second quarter 2024 and $1.6 million in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, while the allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.0 million at June 30, 2024. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 35 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the second quarter 2024”, said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 14.4 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $64.1 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $66.1 million for the first quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2024 was 4.50 percent, unchanged from the first quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024, compared to 0.20 percent for the first quarter 2024.

The Company provided no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2024 compared to $300 thousand in the first quarter 2024. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $16.0 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $15.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2024 totaled $10.5 million compared to $10.1 million for the first quarter 2024; the increase is attributable to higher merchant processing fees and higher debit card fees.

Noninterest expenses were $26.1 million for the second quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2024.

The income tax rate on a fully-taxable equivalent basis was 26.8 percent for the second quarter 2024 compared to 26.9 percent for the first quarter 2024.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer

707-863-6840

investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.