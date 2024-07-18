Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspects in Chinatown Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a shooting that occurred in Chinatown.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at approximately 8:37 p.m., First District officers responded to an alley near the 600 block of H Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives’ investigation revealed the suspects and victim met in the alley and a dispute preceded the shooting.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24109783

###

