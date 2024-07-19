Beyond Golden Visas: Firm Offers Tailored Services for High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

Alena Lesina, Citizenship, Residence permit and Real Estate Investment Expert

Astons, the globally recognized leader in investment migration, announces its specialized services for high-net-worth families seeking residency solutions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, the globally recognized leader in investment migration, is proud to announce its specialized services tailored for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families seeking residency solutions.

Amidst a growing demand for secure and enriching family environments, Astons continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive and personalized approach.

High-net-worth families have unique requirements, including access to top-tier private education, family-friendly infrastructure, and well-established expat communities. These families prioritize safety, quality of life, and opportunities for their children, making the selection of a new residency a critical decision.

Alena Lesina, a citizenship, residency, and real estate investment expert at Astons, shares insight on current trends: “We see a growing number of families prioritizing educational opportunities and lifestyle enhancements in their residency decisions. At Astons, we stay ahead of these trends to provide our clients with the most relevant and beneficial solutions.”

With the wide array of options available, Astons offers expert guidance on choosing the ideal residency destination. For instance, in Europe, the Hungarian Golden Visa program offers non-EU nationals a chance for residency, ETIAS exemption, and potential citizenship through real estate investments — providing access to Hungary's high living standards, healthcare, education, and Schengen Zone travel.

Greece's program features a balanced lifestyle, with recent updates enhancing its appeal. Cyprus, with its Mediterranean lifestyle and robust Non-Dom Tax program, is expected to further increase in value as the country joins the Schengen Zone by the end of 2024.

Many Caribbean nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, offer a relaxed lifestyle and strong expat communities through their citizenship-by-investment programs, starting from $230,000. These programs provide visa-free travel to numerous countries and access to offshore banking protections. The Caribbean's favorable climate and strategic financial benefits make these programs particularly attractive for high-net-worth individuals and families seeking a secure and luxurious lifestyle.

Options are not limited to Europe or the Caribbean, either. The United Arab Emirates presents an attractive investment environment with zero personal income tax, excellent private education, and a vibrant expat community, making it a top choice for high-net-worth families. Vanuatu is another standout with its swift and flexible residency solutions and one of the most cost-effective programs available. Vanuatu also offers a favorable tax environment with no income, inheritance, or capital gains taxes, and a streamlined application process with approval typically granted within 60 days.

Astons’ dedicated team simplifies the residency process for HNW and UHNW families, offering support in legal paperwork, real estate acquisition, and relocation assistance. Leveraging a global network of experienced professionals, Astons ensures seamless communication and local knowledge, providing clients with around-the-clock support.

“Understanding the unique needs of high-net-worth families is at the heart of what we do at Astons. Our global network and dedicated team ensure that each client receives the personalized care and expert guidance they deserve,” adds Lesina.

Astons remains committed to delivering tailored services that meet the distinct needs of HNW and UHNW families. With an unmatched track record and personalized approach, Astons is the trusted partner for families seeking to secure their future through strategic residency solutions.

About Astons

Astons is a premier industry leader in dual citizenship, second passports, and alternative residency solutions, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end residency and citizenship services to an exclusive clientele that includes entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com/.